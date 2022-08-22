ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Millbrook, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
WestfairOnline

Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns a lot this summer, much to the consternation of residents. In May, there were reports of a black bear near Yonkers’ Dunwoodie golf course. Around that same time, one was spotted on Beekman Avenue in downtown Sleepy Hollow.
TARRYTOWN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash

Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30

Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington

Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
TORRINGTON, CT
