San Angelo LIVE!

Friday Night High School Football Kicks Off Tonight!

SAN ANGELO- The 2022 High School Football season kicks off tonight and area teams will be looking to start the season off the right way with a win. Tonight, the COVER1 Crew will be at several games providing highlights, analysis, and coverage of teams from the Concho Valley. San Angelo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Football being shipped by foot

As has been the tradition, the cross country teams of Laurens and Clinton high schools are running the game ball to Clinton’s Wilder Stadium in ceremonial preparation for Friday night’s football game between the county rivals. The Raider runners are to leave LDHS at 5 p.m., hand over...
LAURENS, SC
Q92

Crossroads Area Schedule for Week 1of High School Football

High School Football is back. The season officially kicks off on Friday, August 26th. All area high schools will kick off with non-district play. The West Warriors will open the season with a home game at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium. The STJ Flyers will have a 'home' game in Edna and the East Titans will open in San Antonio. Here is the week one schedule for all area High Schools.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
calmatters.network

LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Vs. Southwest

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School of Calexico started the season strong on the arm of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for three touchdowns in the Scots’ 29-28 win over San Diego on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Southwest High School of El Centro was blown out,...

