San Angelo LIVE!
Friday Night High School Football Kicks Off Tonight!
SAN ANGELO- The 2022 High School Football season kicks off tonight and area teams will be looking to start the season off the right way with a win. Tonight, the COVER1 Crew will be at several games providing highlights, analysis, and coverage of teams from the Concho Valley. San Angelo...
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
Union High School stadium renovations unveiled ahead of Friday’s football kickoff
TULSA, Okla. — Union High School unveiled its completed football stadium and fine arts facility ahead of Friday’s kickoff to high school football.. The last time Union made any upgrades to its football stadium was in the 1970s. Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler said more than 40 yeas later,...
Neosho's 79-72 win over Willard was fifth-highest scoring football game in MSHSAA history
If you're a fan of defense, then Friday night in Neosho was not the place for you. Neosho edged Willard in a 79-72 shootout to kick off the regular season. According to MSHSAA's online record book, the combined 151 points between the two were the fifth-most points ever scored in a high school football...
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Football being shipped by foot
As has been the tradition, the cross country teams of Laurens and Clinton high schools are running the game ball to Clinton’s Wilder Stadium in ceremonial preparation for Friday night’s football game between the county rivals. The Raider runners are to leave LDHS at 5 p.m., hand over...
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Among Fans at Mississippi High School Football Game
High school football has returned to Mississippi. While most of the attention should be focused on the field, it’s what unfolded in the stands the captivated social media recently. On Thursday, an ugly fight broke out among fans at a high school football game in the state. The incident...
Crossroads Area Schedule for Week 1of High School Football
High School Football is back. The season officially kicks off on Friday, August 26th. All area high schools will kick off with non-district play. The West Warriors will open the season with a home game at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium. The STJ Flyers will have a 'home' game in Edna and the East Titans will open in San Antonio. Here is the week one schedule for all area High Schools.
calmatters.network
LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Vs. Southwest
EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School of Calexico started the season strong on the arm of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for three touchdowns in the Scots’ 29-28 win over San Diego on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Southwest High School of El Centro was blown out,...
