ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

20th monkeypox case reported in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmimZ_0hRyvLWz00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials in Oklahoma say another resident has been confirmed to have monkeypox in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that 20 cases of monkeypox have been found in state.

Nine of the cases are in northeast Oklahoma, while 10 are located in central parts of the state. One other case is in southeast Oklahoma.

Officials release name of suspect who allegedly shot, killed Oklahoma County deputy

As of Tuesday, authorities believe there are 11 active cases of the virus in Oklahoma.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible. Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

While a monkeypox vaccine is available, it might be hard to find.

Due to the vaccine being in short supply, the CDC has determined the amount of vaccines a state can receive based on case counts and other risk factors regarding population.

Oklahoma can only order a limited supply so OSDH is budgeting vaccine administration to those who are at the highest risk for contracting monkeypox.

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call (405) 426-8710.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma appellate court refines anti-riot laws

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal appeals has weighed in on the anti-riot law, House Bill 1674, born out of protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Many activists felt the bill was meant to prevent protesters from being heard.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma County, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Osdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KFOR

‘I’m deeply disappointed’: State Board of Edu. denies Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools accreditation reconsideration request

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Oklahoma State Board of Education held their monthly meeting Thursday morning and on the agenda was a slew of hot topics, including possible action regarding Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. In last month’s meeting, the board decided to downgrade Tulsa and Mustang’s accreditation for violating HB1775. That new law outlines: […]
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Central Oklahoma contractor allegedly embezzled over $60,000 from multiple victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Central Oklahoma Contractor is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple victims. “They take portions of the money up front, continue sometimes to do some of the work and then other times not doing any of the work,” said the Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection Unit, Matthew Willoughby. “Then at some point they leave the victims to clean up the mess.”
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy