Nonprofit partners with county schools to provide food assistance to students in need
A non-profit is teaming up with the county and schools to provide food assistance to students when classes start up again next week. Food for Neighbors (FFN), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and Arlington Public Schools (APS) have announced a partnership where food, toiletries, and grocery gift cards will be collected and distributed to students in need on a weekly basis.
Morning Notes
Farewell, Pia — It is our social media intern Pia Kramer’s last day. If you’ve been enjoying our revitalized Instagram presence this summer, you have Pia to thank. Good luck at grad school, Pia!. Plan for Red Lion Hotel Changing — “An Orr Partners-led venture wants to...
APS students eligible for free ART bus rides starting next week
Middle and high school students at Arlington public schools will soon be able to ride Arlington Transit buses for free. The new free ride program will begin next week, with the start of classes on Monday. Students will need to obtain an iRide SmarTrip card to take advantage of the...
Most-read Arlington stories of the week: August 22-26
We’re calling it a week a touch early today, while most of you have already started your weekend, so we can better prep for next week. While this month has been pretty slow overall, the week that will usher in the start of September promises to be a bit busier, with the start of school, some local business-related scoops, and other stories that are already in planning.
ACPD: Alexandria man arrested after off-duty officer witnesses vehicle tampering
A 54-year-old Alexandria man is in jail after police say he broke into and stole items from two cars and tampered with five others. The arrest happened last night around midnight, in a pair of neighborhoods along Columbia Pike. The man was caught, police say, after an alert off-duty officer...
