Danilo Gallinari injury: Worst-case scenario avoided, per report

The Boston Celtics avoided the worst-case scenario with new forward Danilo Gallinari, it appears. Gallinari has a torn meniscus in his left knee but suffered no ligament damage, the Italian national basketball team announced Sunday morning. Gallinari suffered a scary-looking non-contact injury Saturday in Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying game...
