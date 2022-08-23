Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
New head coach. New starting quarterback. New defensive coordinator. New TV broadcast team. One constant: expectations for high levels of success. Those expectations will be put to the test from the onset when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2 in Columbus. Head coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish into a regular-season schedule with just two of the first five games set to be played inside Notre Dame Stadium, a slate that also features road trips to Chapel Hill and Los Angeles as well as neutral-site matchups with BYU on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas and with Navy on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.
College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 27)
College football is back with 11 games making up the Week 0 slate, all of them being played on Saturday, Aug. 27. Even though it's a light schedule, the sport returns with action from one side of the U.S. to the other, and there's also a game that will be played overseas.
Florida A&M vs. North Carolina Football Prediction and Preview
Only one Power 5 program will be playing in prime time in Week 0 and that school is North Carolina as the Tar Heels will host one of the top HBCU teams in Florida A&M. Mack Brown's squad is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2021 and, with Sam Howell off to the next level, they will attempt to do so with a new quarterback... or two.
Fantasy Football 2022: Evaluating the Impact of Key Players on New Teams
For fantasy managers who are just now preparing for their drafts, it’s time to take stock of players that have changed teams either via trade or free agency this offseason. If you haven’t been watching any of the preseason games, here is a list of the (arguably) top three players who have changed teams in the offseason at each position (plus an extended list at the end of each position).
College Football Week 0 Awards
With Week 0 of 2022 season in the books, it’s time to take a look at the best of the best and honor some of the top performances. Each week, Athlon Sports will highlight some of the top performers in college football with its weekly awards section. Here’s a look at Athlon Sports’ picks for the offensive, defensive, coordinator, team, and freshman from Week 0:
Nevada vs. New Mexico State Football Prediction and Preview
That is at least until the program builds back up into a Mountain West contender, like it was under elite quarterback Carson Strong. But in the college football season that follows the star QB's graduation to the NFL, it looks as if Nevada is facing quite the rebuild. Not only...
Fantasy Football 2022: Deep Sleepers to Target in Drafts
Doing my fantasy football deep sleepers article every year is one of my favorite articles to write. I get to cater to one of my favorite but far too often forgotten segments of the fantasy football population: those in deep leagues. This is not a knock on those playing in...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will open up the season against the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 0 of the college football season on Saturday afternoon at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska will look to improve this year after only winning three games last year as they enter their fifth year under...
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Chicago Bears: Players on the Roster Bubble Entering the Preseason Finale
As another NFL preseason concludes this weekend, teams are preparing to make their final roster cuts. And as the Chicago Bears wrap up the month of August with a visit to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night, we'll get a long look at the players at the bottom of the depth chart. These are players who will have to fight for either a third- or even fourth-string roster spot, a place on the practice squad, or put together game tape to try and impress other teams. After two series of cuts, the Bears enter this game with 80 players on the active roster but will need to get down to 53 by Tuesday.
AFC North: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
This is honestly the most intriguing division in the NFL for both on-field and off-field reasons. One of the biggest storylines is that the Cleveland Browns guaranteed the contract of a quarterback they will be without for the first 11 weeks of the season. The AFC North also features the...
