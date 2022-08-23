Here are the Hampton Roads schools that will continue to offer free meals to students

All schools offered free breakfast and lunch to K-12 students in the state for the last two years, but those policies created to support families during the pandemic have expired. This means that families who do not qualify for free or reduced lunches will have to pay for meals this school year. However, there are still some schools that will continue to offer free meals under a federal provision that has been available since 2014.

The Community Eligibility Provision , funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allows schools in high-poverty areas to provide breakfast and lunch to students at no cost without requiring families to apply. A school qualifies under this provision if 40% or more of its students are eligible for food assistance. According to USDA, the provision helps not only with ensuring students have access to nutritious meals, but it also decreases the burden on schools to process household applications for free and reduced meals.

Throughout the pandemic, USDA has issued flexibilities for schools and day care facilities to ensure students had access to nutritious meals even during school closures by allowing schools to provide meals at different times to promote social distancing, increased reimbursement rates for certain meal programs and more. These expired in June, meaning schools are returning to pre-pandemic meal

For families whose schools are not providing free meals to all students, the Virginia Department of Education is now encouraging families to submit their applications for free or reduced meals. The state has expanded eligibility for the upcoming year through additional funding from the General Assembly. According to a press release, families with an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, it was for families at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

“School meals are important sources of nutrition for students and help reduce food insecurity in the commonwealth,” Balow said in a press release. “I urge all families to apply to determine if they qualify. Filling out an application is simple and takes less than 15 minutes.”

All schools within five school divisions in the region qualify to provide free meals to all students. Select schools in other divisions qualify. York County is the only division with no schools that qualified this year.

Information on free and reduced lunches for families with students in schools that will not provide free meals to all students can be found on the school’s website.

