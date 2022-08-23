ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and top aide arrested, accused of using fictitious person to secretly profit from "fraudulent venture"

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago
Real mane
5d ago

how many more Republicans are gonna get arrested for crimes until ppl start realizing they only care about themselves they proclaim they're all about justice n God

AP_000513.62e48d65d8374d60adfc998063e07172.1650
5d ago

Hard to believe the party of God, family values and law and order keep getting arrested. Maybe it’s because they abandoned those principles long ago and that’s why they all voted for Trump!

Florenceu34 Dillonmc
5d ago

OH NO NOT MY republicans!!!!! AND ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST. THESE CRIMINALS ARE TAKING AFTER THEIR CULT LEADER IN COMMITTING CRIMES. WAIT AND SEE IF THEY TRY TO DENY IT OR THROW EACH OTHER UNDER THE BUS.

