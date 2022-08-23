Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and top aide arrested, accused of using fictitious person to secretly profit from "fraudulent venture"

Read full article on original website
Real mane
5d ago
how many more Republicans are gonna get arrested for crimes until ppl start realizing they only care about themselves they proclaim they're all about justice n God
Reply(167)
380
AP_000513.62e48d65d8374d60adfc998063e07172.1650
5d ago
Hard to believe the party of God, family values and law and order keep getting arrested. Maybe it’s because they abandoned those principles long ago and that’s why they all voted for Trump!
Reply(22)
295
Florenceu34 Dillonmc
5d ago
OH NO NOT MY republicans!!!!! AND ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST. THESE CRIMINALS ARE TAKING AFTER THEIR CULT LEADER IN COMMITTING CRIMES. WAIT AND SEE IF THEY TRY TO DENY IT OR THROW EACH OTHER UNDER THE BUS.
Reply(11)
159
Related
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
AOL Corp
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Two Men Convicted of Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Alleged Entrapment Case Donald Trump Recently Called ‘Fake’
A federal jury in Michigan on Tuesday convicted two men of being ringleaders in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, according to multiple reports. The case has been the subject of myriad claims of entrapment, but that defense fell flat. The jury found Adam Fox, 39, guilty...
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Man scammed $4 million in COVID funds — and paid off his Porsche, feds say
The amount he stole from banks was “far more than he would have been able to get through conventional bank robbery,” prosecutors say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after stealing numerous identities and "claiming thousands of dollars in fraudulent refunds" from the IRS. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, Wilmer Alexander Garcia Meza, of Waukegan, Illinois used numerous other individuals' identifying personal details -- such as names, dates of births, and foreign passports -- to obtain ITINs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Former homeland-security advisor for Mike Pence said she once 'found classified documents in the ladies' room'
"You do have a responsibility to protect the information," Olivia Troye, a former security advisor, said. "You don't carry it home and store it."
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
CBS News
532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 580