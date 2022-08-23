ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
CNBC

Self-made millionaire homeowner: You don't need to buy a home—'renting is totally reasonable for your entire life'

Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.
