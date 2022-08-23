ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday nigh fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
UNION COUNTY, SC
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night. According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate...
ABBEVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Overnight crash in Greenville Co. leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died Saturday morning following a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to make a “U” turn on Mauldin...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
BELTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe. Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Upstate student found with gun at high school

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

