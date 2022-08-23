Read full article on original website
Yes, ‘The Bear’ Chocolate Cake Tastes as Decadent as it Looks
Loaf Lounge, a new cafe, debuted last weekend in Avondale. While the owners prepared to open, co-owner and ace baker Sarah Mispagel (Sepia, Proxi) served as a consultant for The Bear, the FX TV show based on a fictional Chicago Italian beef stand. Mispagel created the sweets depicted on screen and allowed actor Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus, to apply a final touch. Mispagel’s work included a scrumptious chocolate cake that made viewers take note. A hulking slice of that cake is now available at Loaf Lounge for $7.50. How does the cake taste? Read on to find out.
A ‘Godfather’-Era Italian Restaurant Rises In Ballston Next Year
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
Elsewhere Brewing to Open Second Location With Berlin Warehouse Vibes
After almost two years after opening at the Beacon complex in Grant Park, Elsewhere Brewing is ready to expand. Founder Sara and Sam Kazmer reached out to Eater to announce that they will open a second location of Elsewhere Brewing in West Midtown at mixed-use development Westside Paper. A press...
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Here, Whether New York Needs It or Not
On a stretch of Midtown West so densely packed with fast food outlets it could almost make Terminal 4 at JFK feel like an artisanal greenmarket, a couple of guys from Los Angeles have given us yet another fast food outlet. Dave’s Hot Chicken, born as a pop-up in East Hollywood in 2017, boasts 700 franchise locations under development, an investor named Drake, and now, a debut New York location with a 30-minute queue. The reason for that wait, aside from the brand’s half-million Instagram plus followers, is the fact that Dave’s makes a tasty and halal hot chicken tender. It looks like a slab of rusty, corrugated metal — a bird forged from the pit of Mordor — and tastes of salt, sugar, and fire.
Heaven-Sent Irish Coffees Are on Their Way to Borough
One of London’s best cocktail bars will open a third location in the capital. Bar Swift, renowned for its understated elegance and heaven-sent Irish coffees, will open at 66 Borough High Street this October. The new space is designed to emulate its original Soho bar, spread over two floors....
All-Day Cafe and Beer Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Durham
It’s been years since Talk of the Town (108 East Main Street, Durham) closed on the eastern periphery of downtown Durham. The shotgun-style storefront of the popular jazz club and lounge has sat vacant since then, its large glass facade on East Main Street boarded up to shut out the outside world. But in a matter of weeks — ideally by early October — two newlyweds aim to fill the void.
Tavern on Rush, the Bustling Gold Coast Hot Spot, to Close After 24 Years
When Tavern on Rush opened in 1998, Marty Gutilla and Phil Stefani sought to revitalize Rush and Division nightlife. The area around Mariano Park had yet to earn its infamous nickname, and Gutilla and Stefani envisioned opening a bar and restaurant for people watching, one where celebrities would feel comfortable.
Jane’s Hideaway Brings ‘Hip Southern’ Cuisine and Bluegrass to New East Nashville Digs
After two years as a downtown oasis for live music and cocktails amid tourist-centric offerings, Jane’s Hideaway has relocated to a new home in East Nashville (407 Gallatin Ave.), marking an exciting new chapter for the acclaimed bar known for its Bluegrass brunch. The move was spurred by the...
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in August
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. The E-Bar Queso at E-Bar Tex-Mex.
Just What Williamsburg Needs: A Department of Health-Approved Dog Cafe
The most dog-friendly cafe in the East Village — Boris & Horton, named after the owners’ dogs — appears to be expanding to Brooklyn. The team applied for a liquor license at 510 Driggs Avenue, between North 8th and 9th streets, for a forthcoming Williamsburg cafe, according to WhatNowNY. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog-friendly cafe approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their dogs inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. The Williamsburg cafe is set to open sometime in early 2023.
Chill Out on the Hottest Days of Summer With These 10 Dishes
It’s no surprise that most of us seek out cool dishes in the hottest part of the summer — which often arrives at the end of August — because who wants to eat a steaming bowl of ramen or thick greasy burger when it’s 100°F? These dishes don’t have to be bland, either, so one can excite the taste buds while also chilling the mouth and digestive system. Here are ten dishes I’ve stumbled on lately that made me feel like I was a polar bear sitting on an ice floe.
