This Yankees Fan Drinking Beer Through A Hot Dog Is Bronx Voodoo Like I’ve Never Seen It

What kinda Bronx voodoo is this?

The New York Yankees have found themselves in quite a hole here late in the season, as they were on track to having one of the best records in MLB history before the All-Star break, and now they’re playing like the Miami Marlins, mainly because their bats have cooled off and their pitchers couldn’t throw a rock and hit the broad side of a barn right now.

So, the question is how do they fix this?

Of course, I’m loving the Yankees struggle right now, as well as the majority of baseball fans but what’s it gonna take to get them hot a few months before?

Maybe that’s the reasoning behind this The Conjuring like move by this one fan in the stands at a recent Yanks game, to reverse the curse that’s somehow been put on them only a few short months before postseason play.

Somebody caught a guy in the act of poking a hole all the way through a hot dog weenie with a straw.

My first thought was:

“Okay, that’s a little odd, but maybe he’s just bored considering the Yankees have been a snooze fest in recent games.”

But no, the next move threw me for a whirlwind…

He then proceeds to stick the dog in his beer, and sip the beer through the dog like it’s a straw.

I mean, is this a thing in New York? Is this socially acceptable? WHY IS HE SO CASUAL ABOUT THIS?

Never in a million years have I seen a move like this before… serial killer behavior.

Or genius behavior… I don’t drink my beer through a straw, but maybe he’s on to something.

See for yourself:

Is It Even A Yankees Game If Fans Aren’t Fighting Each Other In The Stands?

We’re at that midway point in the MLB baseball season, where fans are starting to get a little more high strung, as we itch closer and closer to postseason baseball.

With that being said, emotions are running high, and in particular, in New York City where everybody seemingly hates each other (from an outsider’s view looking in).

The Yankees have dropped three out of their last four games, with two of them coming from their arch rival, the Boston Red Sox, and the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who were on pace to have the worst season in MLB history at one point this season.

Needless to say, Yanks fans haven’t been used to this so far this season, as they’re a mind boggling 62-26 so far, and easily the best team in baseball right now.

So, naturally, when you face adversity for the first time all season, fans don’t really know how to take it…

And that may have resulted in a few haymakers landing between a few Yanks fans while they were playing the Reds last night.

In the footage, you can see dude in a backwards hat pimp slap a guy wearing a camo Aaron Judge jersey.

Although his buddy tries to hold him back, the man can’t be restrained, and he returned the favor.

Next thing you know, it’s an all out brawl, with one dude even throwing wind mill punches on the smaller guy who came after Aaron Judge jersey guy.

Now THIS… THIS is the content we love to see.

Props to green shirt though, dude ate some punches and barely flinched. And you can tell he really didn’t want to fight, but once he got his hat knocked off (and then got popped in the face like he was the one who knocked off the other guy’s hat?), it was time to rumble.

However, you gotta feel for his buddy who tried to deescalate from the start, then tried to separate the guys and wound up eating two sucker punches from behind.

This angle gives you a better view… he was ready to just go home after that.

Just gets up and walks away… every man left behind…