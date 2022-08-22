Read full article on original website
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
A single mother says she was fired from her job after her coworker reported her TikTok post to school officials
Nicole Johnson, 30, said she was fired from her job as a teacher because her coworker reported her TikTok videos to the administration.
New Jersey Teacher Refutes Rumors She's Being Fired For Her Physique, Says Students' Moms Are Supportive
A New Jersey teacher who went viral after her students’ parents allegedly tried to get her fired for her physique is shutting down rumors that she’s in danger of losing her job. She hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday and said she’s thriving in her profession and that it’s partially due to the moms at her school, who she calls her “biggest supporters.”
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
A threatening husband, missing goats, a dog lost for days: Police calls involving Rep. Lauren Boebert's home
The Boeberts either called the Garfield Sheriff's Department in Colorado or had the department called on them at least four times since 2018.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Husband Blames Wife for Making Him Late After Not Waking Him Up
It's easy to point fingers when things go wrong, but one husband's terrible habit of hitting the snooze button has led to a real wake-up call for his wife. Sharing her story on Reddit, the fed-up wife claims her husband overslept, arrived to work three hours late and received a final warning from his boss.
Dad Slammed After Forcing Teen to Rehome Dog for Not ‘Making Enough Time for Him’
When it comes to parenthood, teaching children about responsibilities can be a tough road to navigate. However, one dad may have taken his fatherly duties teaching his daughter to "be a responsible adult" to the extreme by forcing her to give up her dog. "My 16-year-old has a dog that...
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
Manager Writes Up Employee Who ‘Catfished’ Her on Social Media
A woman on Reddit believes one of the employees she manages at work breached her privacy after they created a fake social media account to spy on her. "I'm a manager in a work environment that's rather casual where employees get close and spend a lot of time together outside of work," the manager wrote via Reddit.
TikTok Reveals Most Common Wedding Regrets: ‘Not Having a Second Dress’
In a series of viral TikTok videos, podcast host Nicole Pellegrino reveals the most common wedding regrets she hears from other brides — as well as her own biggest regret — in the hope that future brides can avoid similar mistakes. One of the most common wedding regrets?...
Family’s Cake Flipping Skills— Cakes in the Air and They Just Don’t Care
One New Jersey family has an unusual tradition, they like to flip cakes for fun. If there is a cake around, Taylor Carney and her family must flip it and try to catch it. It's been a tradition in their family since 2018. What they do is, they take a...
Kim Kardashian Thief Feels Zero Guilt About Harrowing Paris Robbery: ‘I Don’t Care’
One of the men responsible for robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in 2016 appears to feel no remorse for his involvement in the crime. Sixteen people were arrested in 2017 for their suspected involvement in the crime. BuzzFeed News notes 12 people were ultimately charged. They were dubbed "the grandpa robbers" due to the fact that they were all elderly, according to Vice News.
