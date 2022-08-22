ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

New Jersey Teacher Refutes Rumors She's Being Fired For Her Physique, Says Students' Moms Are Supportive

A New Jersey teacher who went viral after her students’ parents allegedly tried to get her fired for her physique is shutting down rumors that she’s in danger of losing her job. She hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday and said she’s thriving in her profession and that it’s partially due to the moms at her school, who she calls her “biggest supporters.”
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Star 93.9

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Star 93.9

Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’

A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Star 93.9

Manager Writes Up Employee Who ‘Catfished’ Her on Social Media

A woman on Reddit believes one of the employees she manages at work breached her privacy after they created a fake social media account to spy on her. "I'm a manager in a work environment that's rather casual where employees get close and spend a lot of time together outside of work," the manager wrote via Reddit.
INTERNET
Star 93.9

Kim Kardashian Thief Feels Zero Guilt About Harrowing Paris Robbery: ‘I Don’t Care’

One of the men responsible for robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in 2016 appears to feel no remorse for his involvement in the crime. Sixteen people were arrested in 2017 for their suspected involvement in the crime. BuzzFeed News notes 12 people were ultimately charged. They were dubbed "the grandpa robbers" due to the fact that they were all elderly, according to Vice News.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

