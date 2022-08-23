Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Improved correspondence of fMRI visual field localizer data after cortex-based macroanatomical alignment
Studying the visual system with fMRI often requires using localizer paradigms to define regions of interest (ROIs). However, the considerable interindividual variability of the cerebral cortex represents a crucial confound for group-level analyses. Cortex-based alignment (CBA) techniques reliably reduce interindividual macroanatomical variability. Yet, their utility has not been assessed for visual field localizer paradigms, which map specific parts of the visual field within retinotopically organized visual areas. We evaluated CBA for an attention-enhanced visual field localizer, mapping homologous parts of each visual quadrant in 50 participants. We compared CBA with volume-based alignment and a surface-based analysis, which did not include macroanatomical alignment. CBA led to the strongest increase in the probability of activation overlap (up to 86%). At the group level, CBA led to the most consistent increase in ROI size while preserving vertical ROI symmetry. Overall, our results indicate that in addition to the increased signal-to-noise ratio of a surface-based analysis, macroanatomical alignment considerably improves statistical power. These findings confirm and extend the utility of CBA for the study of the visual system in the context of group analyses. CBA should be particularly relevant when studying neuropsychiatric disorders with abnormally increased interindividual macroanatomical variability.
Nature.com
An fMRI dataset for whole-body somatotopic mapping in humans
The somatotopic representation of the body is a well-established organizational principle in the human brain. Classic invasive direct electrical stimulation for somatotopic mapping cannot be used to map the whole-body topographical representation of healthy individuals. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has become an indispensable tool for the noninvasive investigation of somatotopic organization of the human brain using voluntary movement tasks. Unfortunately, body movements during fMRI scanning often cause large head motion artifacts. Consequently, there remains a lack of publicly accessible fMRI datasets for whole-body somatotopic mapping. Here, we present public high-resolution fMRI data to map the somatotopic organization based on motor movements in a large cohort of healthy adults (N"‰="‰62). In contrast to previous studies that were mostly designed to distinguish few body representations, most body parts are considered, including toe, ankle, leg, finger, wrist, forearm, upper arm, jaw, lip, tongue, and eyes. Moreover, the fMRI data are denoised by combining spatial independent component analysis with manual identification to clean artifacts from head motion associated with body movements.
Nature.com
Reservoir computing on a silicon platform with a ferroelectric field-effect transistor
Reservoir computing offers efficient processing of time-series data with exceptionally low training cost for real-time computing in edge devices where energy and hardware resources are limited. Here, we report reservoir computing hardware based on a ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) consisting of silicon and ferroelectric hafnium zirconium oxide. The rich dynamics originating from the ferroelectric polarization dynamics and polarization-charge coupling are the keys leading to the essential properties for reservoir computing: the short-term memory and high-dimensional nonlinear transform function. We demonstrate that an FeFET-based reservoir computing system can successfully solve computational tasks on time-series data processing including nonlinear time series prediction after training with simple regression. Due to the FeFET's high feasibility of implementation on the silicon platform, the systems have flexibility in both device- and circuit-level designs, and have a high potential for on-chip integration with existing computing technologies towards the realization of advanced intelligent systems.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
LITOS: a versatile LED illumination tool for optogenetic stimulation
Optogenetics has become a key tool to manipulate biological processes with high spatio-temporal resolution. Recently, a number of commercial and open-source multi-well illumination devices have been developed to provide throughput in optogenetics experiments. However, available commercial devices remain expensive and lack flexibility, while open-source solutions require programming knowledge and/or include complex assembly processes. We present a LED Illumination Tool for Optogenetic Stimulation (LITOS) based on an assembled printed circuit board controlling a commercially available 32"‰Ã—"‰64 LED matrix as illumination source. LITOS can be quickly assembled without any soldering, and includes an easy-to-use interface, accessible via a website hosted on the device itself. Complex light stimulation patterns can easily be programmed without coding expertise. LITOS can be used with different formats of multi-well plates, petri dishes, and flasks. We validated LITOS by measuring the activity of the MAPK/ERK signaling pathway in response to different dynamic light stimulation regimes using FGFR1 and Raf optogenetic actuators. LITOS can uniformly stimulate all the cells in a well and allows for flexible temporal stimulation schemes. LITOS's affordability and ease of use aims at democratizing optogenetics in any laboratory.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Nature.com
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Spatiotemporal changes of bacterial communities during a cyanobacterial bloom in a subtropical water source reservoir ecosystem in China
Cyanobacterial blooms, which not only threaten the health and stability of aquatic ecosystems but also influence the microbial community within, emerges as one of the most concerning problems in China. However, how cyanobacterial blooms affect the spatiotemporal variation of aquatic microbial communities remains relatively unclear. In this study, we used high-throughput sequencing to investigate how the cyanobacterial and bacterial community spatiotemporally vary along with main cyanobacterial bloom phases in upstream rivers of a eutrophicated water source reservoir. Both cyanobacterial and bacterial diversities in each river were significantly lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) during the bloom outbreak phase, showing the apparent influence of cyanobacterial bloom. Dominant cyanobacterial taxa included Cyanobacteriales and Synechococcales, and dominant bacterial taxa comprised Acinetobacter, CL500-29, hgcI clade, Limnohabitans, Flavobacterium, Rhodoluna, Porphyrobacter, Rhodobacter, Pseudomonas, and Rhizobiales, whose changes of relative abundance along with the bloom indicated distinct community composition. Non-metric multidimensional scaling analysis proved that community composition had significant difference amongst bloom phases. Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) with LDA effect size analysis (LEfSe) identified unique dominant cyanobacterial and bacterial OTUs at different phases in each river, indicating spatiotemporal variations of communities. Canonical correlation analysis or redundancy analysis revealed that at different bloom phases communities of each river had distinct correlation patterns with the environmental parameters (temperature, ammonium, nitrate, and total phosphorus etc.), implying the spatial variations of microbial communities. Overall, these results expand current understanding on the spatiotemporal variations of microbial communities due to cyanobacterial blooms. Microbial interactions during the bloom may shed light on controlling cyanobacterial blooms in the similar aquatic ecosystems.
Nature.com
Femtosecond laser hierarchical surface restructuring for next generation neural interfacing electrodes and microelectrode arrays
Long-term implantable neural interfacing devices are able to diagnose, monitor, and treat many cardiac, neurological, retinal and hearing disorders through nerve stimulation, as well as sensing and recording electrical signals to and from neural tissue. To improve specificity, functionality, and performance of these devices, the electrodes and microelectrode arrays-that are the basis of most emerging devices-must be further miniaturized and must possess exceptional electrochemical performance and charge exchange characteristics with neural tissue. In this report, we show for the first time that the electrochemical performance of femtosecond-laser hierarchically-restructured electrodes can be tuned to yield unprecedented performance values that significantly exceed those reported in the literature, e.g. charge storage capacity and specific capacitance were shown to have improved by two orders of magnitude and over 700-fold, respectively, compared to un-restructured electrodes. Additionally, correlation amongst laser parameters, electrochemical performance and surface parameters of the electrodes was established, and while performance metrics exhibit a relatively consistent increasing behavior with laser parameters, surface parameters tend to follow a less predictable trend negating a direct relationship between these surface parameters and performance. To answer the question of what drives such performance and tunability, and whether the widely adopted reasoning of increased surface area and roughening of the electrodes are the key contributors to the observed increase in performance, cross-sectional analysis of the electrodes using focused ion beam shows, for the first time, the existence of subsurface features that may have contributed to the observed electrochemical performance enhancements. This report is the first time that such performance enhancement and tunability are reported for femtosecond-laser hierarchically-restructured electrodes for neural interfacing applications.
Nature.com
Modeling a 3-D multiscale blood-flow and heat-transfer framework for realistic vascular systems
Modeling of biological domains and simulation of biophysical processes occurring in them can help inform medical procedures. However, when considering complex domains such as large regions of the human body, the complexities of blood vessel branching and variation of blood vessel dimensions present a major modeling challenge. Here, we present a Voxelized Multi-Physics Simulation (VoM-PhyS) framework to simulate coupled heat transfer and fluid flow using a multi-scale voxel mesh on a biological domain obtained. In this framework, flow in larger blood vessels is modeled using the Hagen"“Poiseuille equation for a one-dimensional flow coupled with a three-dimensional two-compartment porous media model for capillary circulation in tissue. The Dirac distribution function is used as Sphere of Influence (SoI) parameter to couple the one-dimensional and three-dimensional flow. This blood flow system is coupled with a heat transfer solver to provide a complete thermo-physiological simulation. The framework is demonstrated on a frog tongue and further analysis is conducted to study the effect of convective heat exchange between blood vessels and tissue, and the effect of SoI on simulation results.
Nature.com
Chromatin conformation of human oral epithelium can identify orofacial cleft missing functional variants
International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) are the most widely used method to identify genetic risk loci associated with orofacial clefts (OFC). However, despite the increasing size of cohort, GWASs are still insufficient to detect all the heritability, suggesting there are more associations under the current stringent statistical threshold. In this study, we obtained an integrated epigenomic dataset based on the chromatin conformation of a human oral epithelial cell line (HIOEC) using RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, H3K27ac ChIP-seq, and DLO Hi-C. Presumably, this epigenomic dataset could reveal the missing functional variants located in the oral epithelial cell active enhancers/promoters along with their risk target genes, despite relatively less-stringent statistical association with OFC. Taken a non-syndromic cleft palate only (NSCPO) GWAS data of the Chinese Han population as an example, 3664 SNPs that cannot reach the strict significance threshold were subjected to this functional identification pipeline. In total, 254 potential risk SNPs residing in active cis-regulatory elements interacting with 1"‰718 promoters of oral epithelium-expressed genes were screened. Gapped k-mer machine learning based on enhancers interacting with epithelium-expressed genes along with in vivo and in vitro reporter assays were employed as functional validation. Among all the potential SNPs, we chose and confirmed that the risk alleles of rs560789 and rs174570 reduced the epithelial-specific enhancer activity by preventing the binding of transcription factors related to epithelial development. In summary, we established chromatin conformation datasets of human oral epithelial cells and provided a framework for testing and understanding how regulatory variants impart risk for clefts.
Nature.com
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Nature.com
Circular RNA hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by sponging miR-6820-3p and upregulating YAP1 expression
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) play critical regulatory roles in cancer biological processes. Nevertheless, the contributions and underlying mechanisms of circRNAs to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remain largely unexplored. Dysregulated circRNAs between cancerous tissues and matched adjacent normal tissues were identified by circRNA microarray in PDAC. The biological effect of hsa_circ_007367 both in vitro and in vivo was demonstrated by gain- and loss-of-function experiments. Further, dual-luciferase reporter and RNA pull-down assays were performed to confirm the interaction among hsa_circ_007367, miR-6820-3p, and Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1). The expression of hsa_circ_007367 and YAP1 were detected by in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) using tissue microarray (TMA) in 128 PDAC samples. We first identified that a novel circRNA, hsa_circ_0007367, was markedly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Functionally, in vivo and in vitro data indicated that hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the proliferation and metastasis of PDAC. Mechanistically, we confirmed that hsa_circ_0007367 could facilitate the expression of YAP1, a well-known oncogene, by sponging miR-6820-3p, which function as a tumor suppresser in PDAC cells. The results of ISH and IHC demonstrated that hsa_circ_0007367 and YAP1 were upregulated in PDAC tissues. Furthermore, clinical data showed that higher hsa_circ_0007367 expression was correlated with advanced histological grade and lymph node metastasis in PDAC patients. In conclusion, our findings reveal that hsa_circ_0007367 acts as an oncogene via modulating miR-6820-3p/YAP1 axis to promote the progression of PDAC, and suggest that hsa_circ_0007367 may serve as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of PDAC.
Nature.com
Comparison of leg dynamic models for quadrupedal robots with compliant backbone
Many quadrupeds are capable of power efficient gaits, especially trot and gallop, thanks to their flexible trunk. The oscillations of the system that includes the backbone, the tendons and musculature, store and release elastic energy, helping a smooth deceleration and a fast acceleration of the hindquarters and forequarters, which improves the dynamics of running and its energy efficiency. Forelegs and hindlegs play a key role in generating the bending moment in the trunk. In this paper we present our studies aimed at modeling and reproducing such phenomena for efficient quadrupedal robot locomotion. We propose a model, called mass-mass-spring model, that overcomes the limitation of existing models, and demonstrate that it allows studying how the masses of the legs generate a flexing force that helps the natural bending of the trunk during gallop. We apply our model toÂ six animals, that adoptÂ two different galloping patternsÂ (calledÂ transverseÂ and rotatory), and compare their energy efficiency.
Nature.com
Efficient DNA fluorescence labeling via base excision trapping
Fluorescence labeling of DNAs is broadly useful, but methods for labeling are expensive and labor-intensive. Here we describe a general method for fluorescence labeling of oligonucleotides readily and cost-efficiently via base excision trapping (BETr), employing deaminated DNA bases to mark label positions, which are excised by base excision repair enzymes generating AP sites. Specially designed aminooxy-substituted rotor dyes trap the AP sites, yielding high emission intensities. BETr is orthogonal to DNA synthesis by polymerases, enabling multi-uracil incorporation into an amplicon and in situ BETr labeling without washing. BETr also enables labeling of dsDNA such as genomic DNA at a high labeling density in a single tube by use of nick translation. Use of two different deaminated bases facilitates two-color site-specific labeling. Use of a multi-labeled DNA construct as a bright fluorescence tag is demonstrated through the conjugation to an antibody for imaging proteins. Finally, double-strand selectivity of a repair enzyme is harnessed in sensitive reporting on the presence of a target DNA or RNA in a mixture with isothermal turnover and single nucleotide specificity. Overall, the results document a convenient and versatile method for general fluorescence labeling of DNAs.
Nature.com
The KU-PARP14 axis differentially regulates DNA resection at stalled replication forks by MRE11 and EXO1
Suppression of nascent DNA degradation has emerged as an essential role of the BRCA pathway in genome protection. In BRCA-deficient cells, the MRE11 nuclease is responsible for both resection of reversed replication forks, and accumulation of single stranded DNA gaps behind forks. Here, we show that the mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase PARP14 is a critical co-factor of MRE11. PARP14 is recruited to nascent DNA upon replication stress in BRCA-deficient cells, and through its catalytic activity, mediates the engagement of MRE11. Loss or inhibition of PARP14 suppresses MRE11-mediated fork degradation and gap accumulation, and promotes genome stability and chemoresistance of BRCA-deficient cells. Moreover, we show that the KU complex binds reversed forks and protects them against EXO1-catalyzed degradation. KU recruits the PARP14-MRE11 complex, which initiates partial resection to release KU and allow long-range resection by EXO1. Our work identifies a multistep process of nascent DNA processing at stalled replication forks in BRCA-deficient cells.
Nature.com
Quenching the bandgap of two-dimensional semiconductors with a perpendicular electric field
Perpendicular electric fields can tune the electronic band structure of atomically thin semiconductors. In bilayer graphene, which is an intrinsic zero-gap semiconductor, a perpendicular electric field opens a finite bandgap. So far, however, the same principle could not be applied to control the properties of a broader class of 2D materials because the required electric fields are beyond reach in current devices. To overcome this limitation, we design double ionic gated transistors that enable the application of large electric fields of up to 3"‰V"‰nmâˆ’1. Using such devices, we continuously suppress the bandgap of few-layer semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides (that is, bilayer to heptalayer WSe2) from 1.6"‰V to zero. Our results illustrate an excellent level of control of the band structure of 2D semiconductors.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
Nature.com
Pneumolysin boosts the neuroinflammatory response to Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced endocytosis
In pneumococcal meningitis, bacterial growth in the cerebrospinal fluid results in lysis, the release of toxic factors, and subsequent neuroinflammation. Exposure of primary murine glia to Streptococcus pneumoniae lysates leads to strong proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production, blocked by inhibition of the intracellular innate receptor Nod1. Lysates enhance dynamin-dependent endocytosis, and dynamin inhibition reduces neuroinflammation, blocking ligand internalization. Here we identify the cholesterol-dependent cytolysin pneumolysin as a pro-endocytotic factor in lysates, its elimination reduces their proinflammatory effect. Only pore-competent pneumolysin enhances endocytosis in a dynamin-, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase- and potassium-dependent manner. Endocytic enhancement is limited to toxin-exposed parts of the membrane, the effect is rapid and pneumolysin permanently alters membrane dynamics. In a murine model of pneumococcal meningitis, mice treated with chlorpromazine, a neuroleptic with a complementary endocytosis inhibitory effect show reduced neuroinflammation. Thus, the dynamin-dependent endocytosis emerges as a factor in pneumococcal neuroinflammation, and its enhancement by a cytolysin represents a proinflammatory control mechanism.
Comments / 0