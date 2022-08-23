Video: Fire at Oakland homeless encampment

OAKLAND ( KRON ) – The Oakland Fire Department is working at putting out a blaze at the Wood Street homeless encampment, according to California Highway Patrol.

A “large amount of smoke” was reported in the area at 7:31 a.m.

This particular encampment has had several recent fires. One on July 11 filled the East Bay air with smoke and caused lanes to be blocked on Interstates 880, 80, and 580 . Afterward, Caltrans announced plans to close the encampment , but it was blocked from doing so by a federal court order .

One person was found dead in an RV after a fire at the site in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

