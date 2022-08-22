Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?
Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline
During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,"...
Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)
Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow, the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.More from The Hollywood ReporterFKA Twigs Joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' RebootBill Skarsgard to Star in 'The Crow' Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug' Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man...
Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)
This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the shifting of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods highlighted the studio’s money woes. Amid all the chaos this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the star of Warners’ high-profile...
Drew Barrymore praised for ‘adorable’ support of Britney Spears and Elton John’s new single
Drew Barrymore has drawn admiration from fans for her joyful response to the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s new single. Following weeks of anticipation, the singers dropped the track “Hold Me Closer” on Friday (26 August). With the song being a new spin on John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”, it marks Spears’s first single release in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end. Along with many fans across the world, Barrymore is someone who was looking forward to hearing new music from the pop artists. In a video post to Instagram on...
Kate Gosselin’s Ex Jon Claims Reality TV Mom Dipped Into Her Kids’ Trust Funds
The family drama continues for Jon and Kate Gosselin, formerly of TLC's hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The reality TV stars have tip-toed their way back into the spotlight after Jon recently claimed his ex-wife took $100,000 out of their kids' trust funds. According to legal documents allegedly...
Lil Nas X Named YSL’s New Beauté Ambassador
Lil Nas X and YSL Beauté have joined forces making the young multi-hyphenate the brand’s North American ambassador. According to an official press release, the partnership will be centered on “fearless, boundary-pushing artistry to remold beauty as it is understood today.” As the new YSL Beauté U.S. Ambassador, Nas X will appear across digital platforms supporting the YSL Beauté Makeup’s “latest innovations” and the brand’s bestselling cologne, Y.More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAsKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, And Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Video...
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’
The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
How Old Is Isabelle Fuhrman Today?
Starring Fuhrman as the titular orphan, Orphan: First Kill serves as a prequel to the 2009 horror film Orphan. According to IMDb, the film follows Esther — a murderous woman who suffers from hypopituitarism, a hormonal disorder that stunts physical growth — after she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Europe and impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Rihanna’s New Fenty Makeup Product Contains Ketchup (Yes, Actual Ketchup)
Rihanna's latest Fenty Beauty launch is shaping up to be more of a trick than a treat. The "This Is What You Came For" star's makeup company has joined forces with a brand called MSCHF for a release that contains individual packets of a shimmery red lip gloss as well as actual ketchup.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Really Took a Break From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson fans were devastated when they learned the "Stronger" singer wouldn't be returning to her position on the coaches panel for Season 22 of The Voice. But give the woman a break — and we mean literally. The singer recently sat down with the TODAY show to explain...
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Toys Seemingly Reveal New Spider-Men Joining the Cast
While the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t open in theaters until next summer at the earliest, the film was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on April 8 of this year. Then it got pushed back to October 2022. Then a second wave of delays pushed the movie back to 2023.
Robert Downey Jr. Plays a Mexican Man in Shelved Jamie Foxx Comedy Movie
Jamie Foxx recently revealed that his directorial debut, All-Star Weekend, remains shelved and features Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican man. Apparently the unreleased comedy was filmed in 2016 and also stars Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria, and Gerard Butler. Foxx and Piven play best friends who win...
‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Getting Divorced
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced. The former Mad Men co-stars officially filed for divorce from each other after eight years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser filed with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. It's unclear why the two split.
