Celebrities

Star 93.9

Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?

Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)

Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow, the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.More from The Hollywood ReporterFKA Twigs Joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' RebootBill Skarsgard to Star in 'The Crow' Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug' Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)

This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the shifting of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods highlighted the studio’s money woes. Amid all the chaos this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the star of Warners’ high-profile...
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praised for ‘adorable’ support of Britney Spears and Elton John’s new single

Drew Barrymore has drawn admiration from fans for her joyful response to the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s new single. Following weeks of anticipation, the singers dropped the track “Hold Me Closer” on Friday (26 August). With the song being a new spin on John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”, it marks Spears’s first single release in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end. Along with many fans across the world, Barrymore is someone who was looking forward to hearing new music from the pop artists. In a video post to Instagram on...
Vibe

Lil Nas X Named YSL’s New Beauté Ambassador

Lil Nas X and YSL Beauté have joined forces making the young multi-hyphenate the brand’s North American ambassador. According to an official press release, the partnership will be centered on “fearless, boundary-pushing artistry to remold beauty as it is understood today.” As the new YSL Beauté U.S. Ambassador, Nas X will appear across digital platforms supporting the YSL Beauté Makeup’s “latest innovations” and the brand’s bestselling cologne, Y.More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine GunNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAsKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, And Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Video...
Star 93.9

Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’

Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
Star 93.9

Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’

The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
Star 93.9

How Old Is Isabelle Fuhrman Today?

Starring Fuhrman as the titular orphan, Orphan: First Kill serves as a prequel to the 2009 horror film Orphan. According to IMDb, the film follows Esther — a murderous woman who suffers from hypopituitarism, a hormonal disorder that stunts physical growth — after she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Europe and impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
Star 93.9

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Star 93.9

Robert Downey Jr. Plays a Mexican Man in Shelved Jamie Foxx Comedy Movie

Jamie Foxx recently revealed that his directorial debut, All-Star Weekend, remains shelved and features Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican man. Apparently the unreleased comedy was filmed in 2016 and also stars Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria, and Gerard Butler. Foxx and Piven play best friends who win...
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

