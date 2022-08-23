MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU long snapper Tim Lindsey joins this week’s sit down to talk about his experience playing in the Backyard Brawl. ‘Well my experience started long before I was on the team as a Mountaineer, my older brother played from 96-99 and I got to watch him you know play int he backyard brawl and to get to play that in the first one myself back in the day was exciting because I got to touch base with him and we talked about and to get to play Pitt as many times as I have and he has, it was like a running tradition in the family to play Pitt and now its great to see that come back,” said Lindsey, ‘When you talk about it as a fan, I was like 12 watching him play, it’s cool, it’s exciting, you can feel the rivalry but then to actually put a helmet on and to feel it and run it out of the stadium or even Pitt’s stadium, that intensity you the fans, the whole week, the build up, it doesn’t explain it unless you get to feel it and it is super, super intense as an athlete, fan as well but to run out those tunnels at the backyard brawl, there’s nothing that beats that.’

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO