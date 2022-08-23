Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU football players visit Ronald McDonald House
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football players visited the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown. The Ronald McDonald house charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown are bringing awareness to raise funds ahead of the Backyard Brawl. WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis served lunched to families. The day’s activities...
WDTV
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
WDTV
Sunday Sit Down: Former Mountaineer Tim Lindsey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU long snapper Tim Lindsey joins this week’s sit down to talk about his experience playing in the Backyard Brawl. ‘Well my experience started long before I was on the team as a Mountaineer, my older brother played from 96-99 and I got to watch him you know play int he backyard brawl and to get to play that in the first one myself back in the day was exciting because I got to touch base with him and we talked about and to get to play Pitt as many times as I have and he has, it was like a running tradition in the family to play Pitt and now its great to see that come back,” said Lindsey, ‘When you talk about it as a fan, I was like 12 watching him play, it’s cool, it’s exciting, you can feel the rivalry but then to actually put a helmet on and to feel it and run it out of the stadium or even Pitt’s stadium, that intensity you the fans, the whole week, the build up, it doesn’t explain it unless you get to feel it and it is super, super intense as an athlete, fan as well but to run out those tunnels at the backyard brawl, there’s nothing that beats that.’
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.
WDTV
Louis Bennett War Memorial and Public Library celebrates 100 years
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A building donated by a war-torn mother is now a space for the community. The Louis Bennett War Memorial and Library hosted its centennial celebration exactly 100 years from when it first opened. “To create a space for social gatherings, clubs and organizations can meet...
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
WDTV
15 charged in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifteen people were arrested in a sweeping drug round up operation in Upshur County, authorities said. Members of the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Buckhannon Police Department participated in the county-wide operation on Thursday. Fifteen people were arrested on more...
WDTV
Two charged after being found unconscious in vehicle with children
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said they were found unconscious in a vehicle with two children at a gas station. Officers responded to the Go Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown on May 7 regarding two people that were unconscious at the gas pumps with two children in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
