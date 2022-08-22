ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The US Sun

I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets

WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Mary Duncan

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
The Independent

Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos

A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
Parade

Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment

Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."
