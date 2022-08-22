Read full article on original website
‘Greedy’ bride reveals tiered wedding system & people are really shocked
ANYONE who has ever planned a wedding can attest to how expensive it can be. However, a Reddit user's friend took it way to far when she asked her guests to contribute, but the request came with ridiculous rules. A Reddit user has shared the ridiculous system a friend of...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Maid-of-Honor Quits Sister's Wedding After Groom's Joke
The ability to laugh at oneself is an admirable characteristic. This shows that you are confident about who you are and can laugh at yourself without feeling embarrassed. Moreover, it is a sign of both self-assurance and self-awareness.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
Teenage girl refuses to let step-sister have her mother's wedding dress
A wedding dress holds a lot of sentimental value, especially if one of the parents associated with it is no more. So many brides wear their mother’s wedding dress for their marriage, trying to feel closer to their missing parent.
Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos
A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Bride Publicly 'Embarrassing' Mom-in-Law by Returning Wedding Money Praised
The future mother-in-law began using the gift to "control" aspects of the wedding, according to a poster on Reddit.
Brother Praised for Refusing to Attend Sister's Wedding He Is Paying For
The brother refused to attend after his sister decided not to invite his long-term girlfriend to the big day.
‘I felt like a criminal’: woman’s ordeal closing late husband’s accounts
Lindsay Wright’s husband, Stuart, died suddenly at the beginning of the year, aged 46. Alongside the grief of losing her partner, and the father of their daughter Lily, 10, Wright had to deal with endless admin and a long list of companies, many of which she found unsympathetic. She...
Mom Uninvites Daughter from Wedding for Looking ‘Too Much’ Like Ex-Husband
Should children be punished for the sins of their parents?. After so many delays to weddings due to the pandemic, it's easy to understand that there are many couples who are anxiously excited to finally tie the knot.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Send Cousin Wedding Gift After Invite Snub
"No invite 100 percent means no gift. Not even a card," said one Redditor.
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
A friend offered to help the author run away the night before her wedding, seeing that the couple had little in common. The marriage didn't last.
Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment
Yikes! Imagine being at a wedding and accidentally cutting into the happy couple's cake... not exactly proper wedding guest etiquette. In a now-viral TikTok video, a wedding ceremony attendee can be seen doing just that, and even further, joyfully dancing and licking her fingers after placing the piece of cake onto a plate. The guest, whose name is Hailey, is seen helping herself to the sweet treat after thinking the couple had simply "forgotten to serve it."
Man emails his ex, saying their breakup daunts him, a day before his wedding
What if one can’t get over their ex even when they’re getting married?. Erasing feelings and memories connected to an ex can be hard, especially when you still care for them. Some love their ex months or years after their breakup.
