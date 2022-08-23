CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their pup. The window for submissions has now closed. That’s right! National Dog Day is Friday, Aug. 26 -- and we want to see pictures of your pup as we honor our four-legged friends. Submit a photo or video of your fur baby, tell us where you’re from and give some info about your dog. We just might feature pictures of your precious pooch on 3News or right here on WKYC.com.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO