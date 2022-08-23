ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Norton's first Chipotle Mexican Grill to open this week

NORTON, Ohio — Norton residents won't have to travel towns over anymore to quench their Chipotle craving!. This Friday, August 26, the popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will open it's first location in the City of Norton. The restaurant will be located at 4169 S Cleveland Massillon Rd.
NORTON, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WKYC

National Dog Day 2022: How to send us your pictures

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their pup. The window for submissions has now closed. That’s right! National Dog Day is Friday, Aug. 26 -- and we want to see pictures of your pup as we honor our four-legged friends. Submit a photo or video of your fur baby, tell us where you’re from and give some info about your dog. We just might feature pictures of your precious pooch on 3News or right here on WKYC.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 dead after shooting in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

How to save more money when shopping sales: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

CLEVELAND — Every morning we are talking about the price of everyday items going up -- including gas, food and household supplies. So, we know, every penny counts. This is the time of year you also get slammed with promotional e-mails from stores promising big discounts. Before you shop ‘til you drop thinking you're saving big, Wardrobe Consultant Hallie Abrams tells us how to shop smart.
CLEVELAND, OH
