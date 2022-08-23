LCDR William Meads Mello, retired, passed away on August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Captain William Mello and Elizabeth Meads Mello. Bill Mello’s life is celebrated by his wife, Ann J. Mello, his children, Kim Mello and partner Shawn Smith, and Dr. Brad Mello and partner Tom Federowski.

