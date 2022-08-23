Read full article on original website
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr.
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr., 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Born in Portsmouth, VA on June 25, 1936, and raised in Suffolk, VA, he was the son of the late Camille Dennis and Ralph W. Woodard, Sr. Having served his...
Gloria Jean Smith Jump
Gloria Jean Smith Jump, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC. Born in Cumberland, MD on August 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Rosella Sweitzer Smith and James Smith. Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert Jump; four...
William Meads Mello
LCDR William Meads Mello, retired, passed away on August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Captain William Mello and Elizabeth Meads Mello. Bill Mello’s life is celebrated by his wife, Ann J. Mello, his children, Kim Mello and partner Shawn Smith, and Dr. Brad Mello and partner Tom Federowski.
