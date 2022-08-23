Earlier this week, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a white van. It was reported that a 12-year-old girl was walking near Sound Beach Avenue when, she said, a white van operated by two males stopped alongside her and asked her to get inside. An unknown person was nearby who saw this and reportedly scared off the van. No physical contact was made with the girl. Later in the week, detectives from The Greenwich Police Department were able to locate and interview the operator of the white van. The operator told detectives that when driving on the roadway, he needed to avoid striking another vehicle in the roadway near Sound Beach Ave. The Detectives did locate a witness who reported hearing tires screeching at the time this incident was to have occurred. Neither the operator of the vehicle nor his passenger saw anyone one the sidewalk and spoke to no one at that time. No evidence of a crime can be substantiated.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO