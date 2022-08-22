Read full article on original website
Related
Joseph Quinn Channels Eddie Munson While Narrating ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ Game Trailer
Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more. Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
These 15 Actors Were Down To Their Last Dollars Before They Scored Huge Hollywood Roles
Sometimes you have to hit a low point before you can make it to the top!
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline
During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Reddit Explores the Biggest Pop Music ‘What Ifs’: ‘What If Jay-Z and Beyonce Never Met?’
One question often nags us as we consider all the possibilities in any given situation: "What if?" that tackles the "what ifs" of pop music. It started when a user posed the question: "What are your biggest pop music what-ifs?" Examples included: "What if Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola never...
Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’
The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
Why Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in the ‘Twilight’ Movies Was Denied
Taylor Swift really wanted to be in the Twilight film New Moon — and she almost was!. Chris Weitz, who directed the second film in the Twilight franchise, recently revealed the pop star personally asked for a role in the film. Unfortunately, her request was denied. Here's why... Taylor...
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Toys Seemingly Reveal New Spider-Men Joining the Cast
While the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t open in theaters until next summer at the earliest, the film was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on April 8 of this year. Then it got pushed back to October 2022. Then a second wave of delays pushed the movie back to 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Rihanna’s New Fenty Makeup Product Contains Ketchup (Yes, Actual Ketchup)
Rihanna's latest Fenty Beauty launch is shaping up to be more of a trick than a treat. The "This Is What You Came For" star's makeup company has joined forces with a brand called MSCHF for a release that contains individual packets of a shimmery red lip gloss as well as actual ketchup.
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
TikTok Reveals Most Common Wedding Regrets: ‘Not Having a Second Dress’
In a series of viral TikTok videos, podcast host Nicole Pellegrino reveals the most common wedding regrets she hears from other brides — as well as her own biggest regret — in the hope that future brides can avoid similar mistakes. One of the most common wedding regrets?...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Really Took a Break From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson fans were devastated when they learned the "Stronger" singer wouldn't be returning to her position on the coaches panel for Season 22 of The Voice. But give the woman a break — and we mean literally. The singer recently sat down with the TODAY show to explain...
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Getting a New Spinoff Movie
Ferris Bueller wasn’t the only one to take a day off. (Apparently.) Almost 40 years after the iconic ’80s teen hero appeared in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the film is getting a spinoff. My first assumption when I heard that news was that someone had convinced Matthew Broderick to reprise his role as Ferris for some kind of legacyquel about a middle-aged Bueller (“Bueller...? Bueller?”) dealing with his own teenage children, a concept that someone has to have pitched around Hollywood at some point.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0