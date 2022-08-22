ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Joseph Quinn Channels Eddie Munson While Narrating ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ Game Trailer

Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more. Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
Star 93.9

Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’

The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video
Star 93.9

Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’

Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star 93.9

Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold

Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Getting a New Spinoff Movie

Ferris Bueller wasn’t the only one to take a day off. (Apparently.) Almost 40 years after the iconic ’80s teen hero appeared in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the film is getting a spinoff. My first assumption when I heard that news was that someone had convinced Matthew Broderick to reprise his role as Ferris for some kind of legacyquel about a middle-aged Bueller (“Bueller...? Bueller?”) dealing with his own teenage children, a concept that someone has to have pitched around Hollywood at some point.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
TV & VIDEOS
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy