Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach

Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road
ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road. The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
EDITORIAL: Commission changes - are they appropriate?
The original editorial has been corrected regarding Jim Normile's reappointment to the Carteret County Beach Commission. Mr. Normile has not been reappointed to the commission - The Editor. Carteret County Commissioners have once again created controversy without sufficient justification with its ham-handed decision to remove members of the Beaufort-Carteret County...
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sweet deals for friends
It is looking apparent to me that many present and past county commissioners don't have the residents of this county best interests on their mind. It looks as if the leaders are making sweet deals for friends at the airport which deprives the airport of revenue. There are many things...
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series
MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
Bus driver, school official encourage motorists to watch out for buses
BROAD CREEK — Broad Creek Middle School bus driver Barton Reynolds says each year there are motorists who illegally pass his bus when the stop arm is extended and students are entering or exiting buses. “You’re stopped letting kids off and people just keep going,” he said following a...
Area Death Notices - August 26, 27 & 28
Robert Hancock, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SgtMaj Sherwood Swann, Newport. SgtMaj Sherwood...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
PKS crews rescue six from rip current Thursday, two taken to hospital
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores police, fire and EMS workers Thursday afternoon rescued six swimmers from a rip current in the ocean near the Windjammer Inn and two had to be transported to Carteret Health Care. “All six were exhausted, one to the point where he could...
Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. The SCPD released the pictures below of the person it is seeking. A news release says the suspect is connected to a death investigation. Surf City police were conducting a death...
Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete
Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Thursday. Craven County deputies released surveillance photos of the man who they say broke into the home on Hudnell Road in Ernul around 1:00 p.m.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
