Atlantic Beach, NC

Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach

By BRAD RICH NEWS-TIMES
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago
carolinacoastonline.com

Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road

ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road. The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Commission changes - are they appropriate?

The original editorial has been corrected regarding Jim Normile's reappointment to the Carteret County Beach Commission. Mr. Normile has not been reappointed to the commission - The Editor. Carteret County Commissioners have once again created controversy without sufficient justification with its ham-handed decision to remove members of the Beaufort-Carteret County...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
State
North Carolina State
Atlantic Beach, NC
Government
City
Pine Knoll Shores, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sweet deals for friends

It is looking apparent to me that many present and past county commissioners don't have the residents of this county best interests on their mind. It looks as if the leaders are making sweet deals for friends at the airport which deprives the airport of revenue. There are many things...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
SURF CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Beaches#Beach Sand#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Atlantic Beach Council#The Public Trust Beach#Bogue Banks
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 26, 27 & 28

Robert Hancock, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SgtMaj Sherwood Swann, Newport. SgtMaj Sherwood...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30

Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
AURORA, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete

Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

