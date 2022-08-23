Read full article on original website
Towerlight
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Towson University is expected to become a minority-majority campus after several years of nearly half of its incoming classes identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the school announced Monday. About 57% of TU’s incoming class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, according to university data. Based on the...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
WTOP
OIGE finds Prince George’s Co. school board ethics panel spent over $100K investigating members
The Office of the Inspector General for Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has issued several recommendations for the school board following an investigation into the management of that board’s Ethics Advisory Panel. “In September 2021, the OIGE initiated an investigation after receiving a series of complaints, submitted...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mocoshow.com
U.S. News & World Report Names Maryland as No. 1 State For Gender Equality
ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
mocoshow.com
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15
From the Office of the Maryland Comptroller: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Programfor Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit.”
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Maryland residents to claim $1,000 student loan debt relief credit is 18 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is coming in less than three weeks.
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland's Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School.The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera one of the officers was wearing during the 2020 incident showed them berating and insulting the child after he'd fled from his school, and telling him he deserved to be beaten.Officials say the money will come from the county's self-insurance fund.The mother of the child sued the county last year. She asserted among other claims that the officers' behavior left her son with PTSD.Court filings show attorneys for the county aggressively challenged the allegations.According to a seven-page "Release and Settlement of Claim," signed by all parties and made public Friday, the child's parents agreed not to bring any more claims against the county and the county assumed no admission of liability over the incident.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Student Threatens to Blow Up Walkersville High School (FCPS) and Teacher’s House; Threat Found Not to Be Credible
Per the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office: At approximately 6 p.m., on Aug. 27, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy received notification of threats of violence made, via social media, to blow up Walkersville High School and additionally to blow up a teacher’s house. FCSO deputies immediately started...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Starting Schoolyear With Shortage of Teachers, Bus Drivers
Students head back to school Monday in Prince George's County, and as teachers get ready for the start of the year, they are also preparing for some obstacles. The county is short almost 1,000 teachers and more than 100 bus drivers. “We expect to still have on average about four-and-a-half...
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school
A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
msn.com
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: 10 Things to Know This Week
Here are 10 things to know for Thursday, Aug. 25, per MCPS. They include information about the MCPS 2022-2023 Back-to-School Fair, Free and Reduced-Price Meals applications, important school system tools for families, bus route information and a request for first-day photos. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year!. On Monday, Aug....
