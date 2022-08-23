Read full article on original website
Dorothy Edith “Mim” Timberlake
Dorothy Edith “Mim” Timberlake passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, at her residence in Loranger, Louisiana, surrounded by her family. She was born on Tuesday, July 28, 1942, at the old Mercy Hospital in New Orleans, LA and resided in Loranger for many years. Dorothy was...
Sydney Gail Brehm
Sydney Gail Brehm, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Slidell, Louisiana. She was born on October 4, 1938, in Bogalusa, Louisiana. Sydney was a member of the Heritage Manor smoke club and coffee drinkers!. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Gatlin and Louise...
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: August 29 – September 4, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football and cross country teams open their respective 2022 seasons, while the SLU volleyball and soccer teams host their home openers during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 16/17 SLU football team will travel to face in-state foe UL Lafayette Saturday...
Free event, "My Ascension," outlines crisis facing local teens as suicide rate rises in Tangi
Tangipahoa Parish School System, Tangipahoa Chamber, Tangipahoa Parish Government, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and Southeastern Louisiana University’s Counseling Center is sponsoring a screening of My Ascension. The screening will be held Monday, August 29th in Southeastern’s Student Union Ballroom 303 Union Ave, Hammond at 5:30pm. Following the 90 minute documentary, there will be discussion with Emma Benoit and a panelist.
Southeastern wins 3-0 against Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team took home a 3-0 victory on the road against Jackson State Friday afternoon at JSU Soccer Field. The three goals for Southeastern (1-1) were scored by Haylli Roe, Em. ma Jones and Victoria Brackmann. Jones’ goal was assisted...
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 8: Specialists
HAMMOND, La. – One of the nation’s top punters and a dynamic return game highlights the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s special teams units. Punter Austin Dunlap returns for his fourth season at SLU. The Slidell, Louisiana native has averaged 43.5 yards per punt over the past two years, only left off the FCS national leaderboard each season by the high-powered offense preventing him from punting enough to reach the minimum attempts to qualify for national rankings.
Southeastern takes two on opening day of Katrina Crawford Invitational
BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a pair of victories Friday afternoon on the opening day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational at McDonald Gym. Southeastern (2-0) began the day with a 3-1 victory over Tulane (0-1), rallying past the Green Wave,...
SLU improves to 3-0, downs Idaho State in battle of unbeatens
BEAUMONT, Texas – In a matchup of a pair of 2-0 teams, Southeastern Louisiana University outlasted Idaho State, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 30-28, in nonconference volleyball action on the final day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The last two Southland Conference Freshmen of the Year...
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 9: Quarterbacks
HAMMOND, La. – After waiting in the wings for the past two seasons, Southeastern Louisiana University quarterback Cephus Johnson III is ready to lead the No. 16/17 Lions’ offense. Despite sitting behind two-time All-American Cole Kelley, Johnson has seen plenty of time in the Lion offense, rushing for...
20-year-old sought in Saturday night murder in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Police Department is currently working a Homicide that occurred at the intersection N Border Dr and Virginia Ave. At Approx. 1911 hrs. the Bogalusa Police Department received a 911 call advising that gun shots were heard in the area. Upon Officers arrival they located a Black Male deceased from a single gunshot wound.
