Environment

Mold count explodes after flooding rain; highest count in 5 months

By Sean Kelly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdkD6_0hRys0yM00
Pollen count for August 23rd, 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday brought widespread storms, heavy rain and flash flooding in downtown Austin. It also broke many records such as the ones below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSscy_0hRys0yM00
Monday’s record breaking rain

Bad news allergy sufferers, following Monday’s rain event, our Allergy partners over at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown recorded a high mold count of 26,797 (grains/m3) Tuesday morning. The last time we had a pollen count as high or even higher than this was all the way back on March 22nd, 2022. (5 months ago)

What causes mold spores to spike?

Mold thrives in high moisture environments; and that is when we typically see an increase or quick spike in mold counts. It is not only days with heavy rain that we see a large spike in mold, but also on days where the humidity increases significantly.

Looking ahead

While rain chances gradually decrease through the next 7 days there will still be enough humidity and rain showers in our area to maintain “High” levels of mold spores in the air. With that said, as we see a little more sunshine as we head towards the weekend, we should start to see a noticeable decline in the right direction to a lower level.

Help Clear The Shelters With Bluebonnet Animal Hospital

Every year, we ask our community to help us Clear The Shelters. Bluebonnet Animal Hospital is a proud partner in helping us find pets their forever homes. They are also a great resource for new pet parents to keep their loved ones happy and healthy. Neil Leinen, CVPM, the director...
AUSTIN, TX
