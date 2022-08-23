Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Just Received Some Bad News About His Social Media Platform
When thinking of the headlines that Donald Trump has been in during 2022, perhaps the last one that comes to mind is the rollout of Trump's own social media platform, Truth Social. After getting permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021, post-January 6 attacks, Trump decided to launch his own...
Donald Trump's Truth Social Platform Is In Some Seriously Hot Water
After being booted off of Twitter indefinitely following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, former president Donald Trump did what we'd expect and launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in February of this year (via NPR and Mashable). His very first post said, "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Donald Trump Is Absolutely Lashing Out Over The Newly Released Mar-A-Lago Affidavit
The details surrounding the raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are unraveling, revealing greater detail about why the FBI conducted the search and what they found. On August 26, magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart made the unusual move to allow the unsealing of the affidavit, per CNN. Although large portions of it were redacted, the public was able to see the concerns that spurred the federal agency to drastic action.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Meet The Young Woman Who's Trolling People From The White House Twitter Account
This week's biggest news story was the student loan forgiveness plan passed by the administration of President Joe Biden (via CNN). The program will relieve up to $10,000 for federal loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year or married couples who make under $250,000 annually. If you received a Pell grant, you can expect up to $20,000 forgiven from your federally borrowed student loans.
Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals
One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
Shocking Court Document Reveals What FBI Found At Mar-A-Lago Before The August 8 Search
Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart released the highly redacted affidavit for the August 8 FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 26. Former President Trump and his allies had been pushing for the affidavit to be released for weeks. Senator Lindsey Graham called for the search warrant affidavit release on Fox News (via Axios). Graham called for Attorney General Garland to "show his cards" and said, "The American people are going through too much pain and heartache on this endless effort to destroy Donald Trump." The released court document is published on Politico, and while much of the information is covered up, it looks like Trump could be in big trouble.
Lauren Boebert's Remarks On Student Loan Forgiveness Have Twitter In Hysterics
Ending years of waiting and speculation, President Joe Biden finally unveiled his student loan forgiveness plan on August 24. Under the plan, borrowers can have up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their student loans canceled, depending on their income and Pell Grant status. This system is projected to benefit low and middle-income households, according to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, and having that debt off their hands could be a benefit for those who have trouble enough paying other bills.
