YSU sets new record with international students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, Youngstown State University is hitting a record.



According to the university, 327 new international students will be at orientation. That’s its largest incoming class of students from around the globe.

The past record was in 2017 at 218.

Overall, YSU expects 593 international students on campus this fall — the most ever.

The first day of classes is August 29.

