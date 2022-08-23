A 41-year-old Denver man was killed early in the morning Sunday while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, his family tells CBS News Colorado. According to Tomás Jiménez's family, he did not know the people who were fighting. Denver police say a house party near 2700 42nd Avenue got out of hand early Sunday and a fight broke out in the street next to the house party. Jiménez lived next door to the home where the party took place, his family says, but did not attend the party. His family tells CBS News Colorado that when he heard people arguing...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO