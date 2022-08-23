Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
wlen.com
Hillsdale County Deputy to Face Trial on Misconduct Charges
Hillsdale, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship. Judge Michael J. Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County, found there was enough evidence to bind over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
wlen.com
Funding now Available for the 2022 Continuum of Care Program
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Continuum of Care received notice that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding application process is now open. HUD has released a Notice of Funding Availability for the Continuum of Care Program for 2022. The CoC Program distributes funding to homeless projects in communities throughout the nation, including Lenawee County.
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person breaks windows of Adrian charity building, throws burning container of gas inside
ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are searching for a person who broke the windows of an Adrian charity building and threw a burning container of gasoline inside. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the Associated Charities building in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street, according to authorities. Officials...
wlen.com
No New Information Released by Police on Associated Charities Fire
Adrian, MI – No new information has been released by the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities on Tecumseh Street in Adrian early Wednesday morning. In a news release from earlier this week, the APD said that officers discovered that the windows had been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
wlen.com
Washtenaw Community College Selected as Education Partner for Amazon Program
Ann Arbor, MI – Washtenaw Community College announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to academic degrees and professional development courses. Enrollment and registration is ongoing for the Fall semester that begins Monday, August 29....
2 women hospitalized after vehicle collision in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A crash at a Jackson intersection left two women hospitalized Saturday, police said. At about 2:57 p.m. Aug. 20, an officer from the Jackson Police Department responded to a traffic crash report at the intersection of Cooper and Ganson streets in Jackson. A vehicle ran a red...
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
13abc.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
Comments / 1