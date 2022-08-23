ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Boston#Bowling Alley#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion

Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
ATHENS, OH
10TV

21-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at intersection of state Route 729 and state Route 435 around 5:30 p.m. A Mazda CX-30 was traveling northbound on state...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County. The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m. At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy