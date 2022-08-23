Read full article on original website
Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies that […]
Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
UPDATE: Ex arrested after Ohio teacher shot at on way to work
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a teacher was shot at on her way to work this morning. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 […]
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
Man accused in Mason County Fair DUI crash waives preliminary hearing
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with DUI after five people were hit by a vehicle at the Mason County Fair has waived his preliminary hearing. According to the Mason County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, the case for Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, was transferred to the Mason County Circuit Court. The incident happened on […]
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion
Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
21-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at intersection of state Route 729 and state Route 435 around 5:30 p.m. A Mazda CX-30 was traveling northbound on state...
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County. The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m. At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's...
Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
