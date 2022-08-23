ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
MARION COUNTY, SC
Dillon County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dillon County, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police report released in murder of Dillon school principal

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — The police report has been released in the murder of 54-year-old Dr. Wendy Cook, who was the head principal of Stewart Heights Elementary school in Dillon, when she was killed. The one page, three sentence report reads:. On 08/21/2022 at 0319hrs deputies were dispatched to...
DILLON, SC
WMBF

2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt later Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bradford Circle at around 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The two people hurt were taken to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

One Injured During Shooting in Socastee Thursday Afternoon

Horry County Police are investigating after a shooting yesterday afternoon near Socastee. Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was injured and another is in custody. There is no risk to the community and more information is expected to be released soon.
SOCASTEE, SC

Community Policy