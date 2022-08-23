Read full article on original website
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an assault at a hotel parking lot in Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of the incident.
Myrtle Beach police arrest person after alleged assault at hotel on South Ocean Boulevard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested one person early Sunday morning after another person was taken to the hospital after an alleged assault at a hotel on South Ocean Boulevard. In a Facebook post, police said the incident happened about 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel […]
WMBF
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
wpde.com
Man shocked by stun gun at Marlboro Co. Detention Center files lawsuit
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jarrell Johnson, 36, of Bennettsville has filed a lawsuit in federal court regarding his time in jail. Johnson has been at the Marlboro County Detention Center since May of 2020 when deputies arrested him on charges he beat his father with a baseball bat.
NC deputies arrest man, charge him with disturbing/dismembering human remains, after missing woman’s body found near Maxton
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Maxton man after finding a missing woman's remains, according to authorities.
WMBF
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
WMBF
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
wpde.com
Police report released in murder of Dillon school principal
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — The police report has been released in the murder of 54-year-old Dr. Wendy Cook, who was the head principal of Stewart Heights Elementary school in Dillon, when she was killed. The one page, three sentence report reads:. On 08/21/2022 at 0319hrs deputies were dispatched to...
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
WMBF
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt later Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bradford Circle at around 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The two people hurt were taken to...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
wpde.com
1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
wfxb.com
One Injured During Shooting in Socastee Thursday Afternoon
Horry County Police are investigating after a shooting yesterday afternoon near Socastee. Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was injured and another is in custody. There is no risk to the community and more information is expected to be released soon.
