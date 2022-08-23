Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
National Black Growers Council holds Model Farm Field Day
MONTEZUMA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The National Black Growers Council partnered with the USDA to speak with farmers in Macon County about the advances in agriculture in Georgia. Executive Director of the USDA Farmer’s Service Agency, Arthur Tripp, spoke to row crop producers about the different resources they can use. “It’s...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 2. ***For highlights to the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Comments / 0