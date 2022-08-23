Lady ‘Stangs ready to avenge sub-state loss from last year with confident core of returners

Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
KWCH.com
Dodge City-based electric cooperative temporarily pausing penalties, disconnects
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An electric cooperative in Western Kansas announced an effort to, at least temporarily, help to alleviate financial stress on its customers. The Victory Electric Cooperative Assn, Inc, based in Dodge City, said it’s pausing penalties and disconnect procedures for the next two months. “What that...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
Kansas community college president: Loan forgiveness will have minimal impact
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal will have a minimal impact on students that attended Hutchinson Community College, as the school's default rate is only 2%, according to President Carter File. "We do a great job of trying to mitigate our default rate by using services to contact students...
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
