Berks County, PA

Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

York Arts Week ends on Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The last day of a first-ever event is coming up soon. York Arts Week ends on Saturday, Aug. 27. You may recall that this is the event that replaced “Yorkfest” which the city had to cancel this year. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured in weekend Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after being shot in Harrisburg on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were advised of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic Ephrata Cloister to participate in Smithsonian Day

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the Smithsonian Magazine in celebrating the nation’s museums, zoos, aquariums, and cultural centers with free admission to the Historic Ephrata Cloister on Saturday, September 17. The Historic Ephrata Cloister is one of the local museums that will be participating in the event. If...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster General Health unveils new cancer treatment center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is celebrating a new, first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center. The new proton therapy center opened on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. Proton therapy uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells. The treatment offers greater precision and accuracy than that of x-rays.
LANCASTER, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie

On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

