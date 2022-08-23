Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
WBTV
Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
Mount Airy News
Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan
Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
WECT
‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a couple has been arrested for breaking into and not leaving a multimillion-dollar home owned by a current NASCAR driver. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the home is located near Highway 152 and owned by NASCAR driver...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
2 NC women standing outside their cars killed in crash along highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and […]
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
News Argus
2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K
Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
2nd North Carolina deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
Man shot in the shoulder while trying to sell an item in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the shoulder and robbed while meeting two men to sell a personal item in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 9:41 p.m. about a shooting on the 2000 block of North Glenn Avenue.
