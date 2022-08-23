ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTV

Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan

Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

2 NC women standing outside their cars killed in crash along highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
News Argus

2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K

Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

