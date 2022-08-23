ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What’s Cooking: Barbecue Ribs

YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1hsz_0hRyozZs00

Ingredients:

  • 1-2 slabs of ribs (preferably St. Louis style with knuckle end cut off, but baby backs work as well)
  • Enough to generously rub both sides of the ribs.
  • Your favorite sauce (traditional bbq, Asian sweet & sour, Carolina style, etc.)
  • turbinado sugar
  • smoked paprika
  • sweet paprika
  • kosher salt
  • cracked black pepper
  • garlic powder
  • onion powder
  • dry mustard
  • cayenne pepper

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
  • Season your ribs with your favorite rib rub, grill seasoning, or simply salt and pepper. For the most flavor allow ribs to sit for at least an hour or up to 24 hours. The ribs will still be delicious if you skip this step.
  • Place ribs bone side down on a baking sheet and place them in the oven. If you are using small baby back ribs, after three hours, if you are using St. Louis Style ribs then take out after four hours.
  • Be careful as ribs will be hot and very tender.
  • Serve them dry or naked, or glaze with your favorite BBQ sauce.
  • Serve with a side of potato salad, baked beans, roasted veggies, or mac-n-cheese.

Chef Tip: removing the silver skin from the underside of the rib insures am amazingly tender rib, but of course eliminating this step will still produce a delicious rib

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Araiza accuser’s journal released by lawyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journal entries that are believed to be written by Bills punter Matt Araiza’s accuser in the days followed the alleged incident were released on Twitter by the girl’s lawyer on Friday. Dan Gilleon, who represents “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, tweeted four images of the journal, with the accuser’s thoughts […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YourErie

Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street

One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek

Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary. On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition

One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Barbecue#Hot Pepper#Cayenne Pepper#Rib#Food Drink#Asian#Mac N Cheese#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Community enjoys Parade of Sail for first day of Tall Ships Erie

The community watched in awe as historic ships came through the canal firing canon shots and waving to the crowds as they sailed. The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships as they made their way through the channel along our bayfront to take part in the Parade of Sail, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Safety zones added to Tall Ships Erie

As Tall Ships Erie continues this weekend, the safety zones have been established around the moored vessels. These zones will remain in effect until the event concludes. The safety zone border will extend 25 yards from all of the tall ships. All recreational and commercial vessels transiting the area should remain clear of the safety […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Visitors react to day two of Tall Ships Erie

It’s day two of the Tall Ships Erie festival and thousands of visitors are experiencing Erie’s bayfront. We spoke with visitors excited about getting the chance to take tours of the ships and take a day-sail on the bay. On the second day of the Tall Ships festival, many visitors said they enjoyed the Parade […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former LLWS player acts as interpreter for new players

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Little League World Series welcomes fans, family, and teams from across the globe. For some players, the language barrier can be difficult, the organization has interpreters that help translate from English. For the first time, the Little League World Series has welcomed 10 international teams, two more than previous […]
SPORTS
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy