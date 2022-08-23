ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: 23 hours ago. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission gives Ellinwood $300k for new building projects

Building plans continue for the city of Ellinwood. City Administrator Chris Komarek attended Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to ask for funds to assist with some of the material costs associated with utilities to the new hospital and a new proposed housing development. The commission agreed to give the city $300,000 for the two projects.
ELLINWOOD, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Pratt Tribune

Accidents just outside Pratt County restrict highway traffic

Truck roll-over accidents restricted travel through Pratt on major highways in the past few days. On Sunday, August 21, a single semi-rollover resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 281 north of town just at the Pratt County line for several hours. Then early Monday morning, a double semi accident closed down U.S. Highway 54/400, creating a significant traffic situation for several hours due to the fatality scene just west of Kingman next door to Pratt County.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

3 dead in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS

