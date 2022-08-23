ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating

Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS

