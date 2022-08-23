ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

What Are The Most Innovative Cannabis Brands Out There? Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Aims To Find Out

By Nicolás Jose Rodriguez
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

[Video] Why This Billionaire Is Excited About Cannabis In Europe

"I'm super excited about Europe," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April. Now, the event is coming to Chicago. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cookies
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Weed Beverages Vs. Wine: The Importance Of Taste For The Sophisticated Palate And Repeat Purchase

In places where recreational cannabis is legal, THC-infused beverages often share shelves with beer, wine and other drinks. But, should alcoholic beverage producers worry about competition from weed-infused beverages? Experts in these industries answered these questions in a recent report published by winemag.com. Colleen McClellan, regional director of client solutions...
DRINKS
Benzinga

QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward

Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Thailand
Benzinga

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A New Tesla Model Y Is Coming to Europe At A Majorly Reduced Price

The Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y is currently Tesla's best-selling vehicle. It's available in many parts of the world, and being produced at the Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, gigafactories in the U.S. and the Shanghai gigafactory in China. While a standard range Model Y was available for a short...
CARS
AFP

'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.  I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting." 
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy