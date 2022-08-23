What Are The Most Innovative Cannabis Brands Out There? Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Aims To Find Out

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO