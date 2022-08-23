What Are The Most Innovative Cannabis Brands Out There? Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Aims To Find Out

Read full article on original website
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Breaking Down The Best Cannabis Operators By Environmental Impact, Meet Them At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Sept. 13-14 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will celebrate, among so many other things, the shared commitment to caring for Mother Earth. Conference attendees will meet the cannabis operators whose companies are as successful as they are sustainable. Join us in celebrating some of the most Most Environmentally...
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
New York's Medical Cannabis Companies Seek A Less Pricey Route To Go Recreational
Medical cannabis operators in New York are worried about having to pay an exorbitant fee in order to go recreational. According to the New York Times, in order to sell marijuana outside of a medical program, multi-state operators (MSOs) must pay a fee of $20 million. Winning bidders of the...
'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
[Video] Why This Billionaire Is Excited About Cannabis In Europe
"I'm super excited about Europe," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April. Now, the event is coming to Chicago. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13...
California Senate-Passed Bills Head To Governor To Sign: Here's The Cannabis Legislation About To Become Law In The Golden State
The end of California's legislative session is just around the corner with setting up the framework of interstate trade of marijuana among the bills that will advance to the office of the governor of California for his signature. There are other bills still pending, such as one that would prohibit...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Weed Beverages Vs. Wine: The Importance Of Taste For The Sophisticated Palate And Repeat Purchase
In places where recreational cannabis is legal, THC-infused beverages often share shelves with beer, wine and other drinks. But, should alcoholic beverage producers worry about competition from weed-infused beverages? Experts in these industries answered these questions in a recent report published by winemag.com. Colleen McClellan, regional director of client solutions...
