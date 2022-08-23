Portion of Providence street closed due to gas leak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a gas leak in Providence Tuesday morning.
Officials say a construction crew working in the area of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue struck a gas line around 7:30 a.m.
The area near University heights is now blocked off as crews assess the scene.Pinpoint Traffic: Live interactive map
It's unclear how long the area will be closed off but drivers are urged to avoid the area.
