Portion of Providence street closed due to gas leak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a gas leak in Providence Tuesday morning.

Officials say a construction crew working in the area of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue struck a gas line around 7:30 a.m.

The area near University heights is now blocked off as crews assess the scene.

It’s unclear how long the area will be closed off but drivers are urged to avoid the area.

