WIFR
Auburn tabs Tolon as new head coach, Knights ready to make a leap in NIC-10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During Dan Appino’s tenure at Auburn, the Knights made the playoffs every year except for one. But since his departure in 2017, they’ve only been to the postseason once. Auburn hopes it has the right man in place to make another run. Willie Tolon...
niuhuskies.com
NIU Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie Passes Away
DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie died peacefully at the age of 90 in Sterling, Ill., on Aug. 8, 2022. McKinzie was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. McKinzie earned eight varsity letters during his time as a Huskie,...
One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
starvedrock.media
Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash
A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Bar Association awards scholarship to Mendota graduate
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Bar Association has awarded a $500 scholarship to a Mendota High School graduate. Maya Martin, who recently started at Loyola University of Chicago, was honored by the organization. Martin is hoping to obtain a doctorate in the field of neuropsychology and do research in neurodegenerative brain disease. The 2022 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Queen was also class President, Illinois State Scholar, a volunteer with “Feed My Starving Children”, and the Boys and Girls Club of America.
WIFR
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Yearly Audit Shows Dixon Park District in Good Shape Financially, Director Calls That Impressive All Things Considered
During the most recent Dixon Park District Board meeting, the members listened to the yearly audit. According to the audit, the park district is doing well, with good reserves on hand. Executive Director of the Dixon Park District, Duane Long said that is impressive considering they just built a $3.5 million facility.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run Accident, On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Man Injured in August 6 Incident Succumbs to Injuries, Additional Charges Against Assailant May be Filed
On Saturday, August 6, Rock Falls Police were called to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler of Rock Falls injured on the ground. Fistler was taken to CGH Medical Center and later he was transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford. Police arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagermanof Rock Falls for Aggravated Battery.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
WIFR
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
nrgmediadixon.com
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday
The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County
It happened this morning near Forest Hills and Colby. Reports of a multiple vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported. A small child was reported to be injured. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
Mendota Reporter
MHS District 280 welcomes new staff members
MENDOTA – Six new teachers and several other staff members began the 2022-23 school year at Mendota High School on Aug. 10. Allison Fox is joining the PE/Health Department. Fox brings over 12 years of teaching experience. She taught the majority of her career at Dixon High School. Fox earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling 1 of 18 State Libraries to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grants
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements. One of the libraries was the Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems. “I am...
