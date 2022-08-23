ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Comments / 0

Related
niuhuskies.com

NIU Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie Passes Away

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University Athletics Hall of Famer Jim McKinzie died peacefully at the age of 90 in Sterling, Ill., on Aug. 8, 2022. McKinzie was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. McKinzie earned eight varsity letters during his time as a Huskie,...
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash

A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
MENDOTA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milledgeville, IL
City
Rock Falls, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Dixon, IL
City
Polo, IL
City
Amboy, IL
Sterling, IL
Sports
City
Galena, IL
City
Golf, IL
Dixon, IL
Sports
City
Sterling, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Sherrard, IL
City
Riverdale, IL
City
Spring Valley, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
walls102.com

LaSalle County Bar Association awards scholarship to Mendota graduate

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Bar Association has awarded a $500 scholarship to a Mendota High School graduate. Maya Martin, who recently started at Loyola University of Chicago, was honored by the organization. Martin is hoping to obtain a doctorate in the field of neuropsychology and do research in neurodegenerative brain disease. The 2022 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Queen was also class President, Illinois State Scholar, a volunteer with “Feed My Starving Children”, and the Boys and Girls Club of America.
MENDOTA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Johnson
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run Accident, On The West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Man Injured in August 6 Incident Succumbs to Injuries, Additional Charges Against Assailant May be Filed

On Saturday, August 6, Rock Falls Police were called to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler of Rock Falls injured on the ground. Fistler was taken to CGH Medical Center and later he was transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford. Police arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagermanof Rock Falls for Aggravated Battery.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Def#Local Sports Scoreboard#Sterling Newman#Fulton Cc Fulton 167#Sterling 257 Medalist
WIFR

Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
FREEPORT, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum

The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday

The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
PRINCETON, IL
Mendota Reporter

MHS District 280 welcomes new staff members

MENDOTA – Six new teachers and several other staff members began the 2022-23 school year at Mendota High School on Aug. 10. Allison Fox is joining the PE/Health Department. Fox brings over 12 years of teaching experience. She taught the majority of her career at Dixon High School. Fox earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University.
MENDOTA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling 1 of 18 State Libraries to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements. One of the libraries was the Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems. “I am...
STERLING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy