Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
csuchico.edu

University Foundation Board Grant Endowment Awards Across Campus￼

Over $145,000 has been awarded to 18 projects and programs across Chico State to enhance research and mentorship, increase hands-on learning opportunities and support student success through the 2022–23 Governors Awards. The University Foundation Board of Governors recognized the recipients during its General Session this summer. The top proposals...
CHICO, CA
csuchico.edu

Innovative Program Strives to Protect the Wildlands of the West

If you have ever found yourself in the North State admiring its ancient Valley Oaks, traversing golden hills speckled with native perennials, or standing in the clean streams cutting through its valleys, you have experienced the living results of countless people who have worked to protect, maintain, and preserve this unique landscape.
CHICO, CA
State
Kansas State
Local
California Entertainment
Chico, CA
Entertainment
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Four-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Collins Lake, Go Fund Me Link Here

(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s office reports deputies responded to a call from Collins Lake at 5:30 Saturday afternoon, to reports of a 4-year-old girl going missing, last seen next to the western edge by a family member. She was found submerged in water and deputies estimated she had been in it for around half-an-hour before she was found.
FOX40

Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Celeste Gonzales, Timothy McDaniels, Quincy Lovelace and Christopher Martinez Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 5 [Colusa County, CA]

4 Dead, David McDaniels Injured in Head-On Collision near Fairview Road. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., on Interstate 5 just south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area. For reasons unknown, 24-year-old Gonzalez was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north in the southbound lanes. As a result, she...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police arrest 3 suspects on gun and drug charges

CHICO, Calif. — On Tuesday, Aug. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Chico Police officers located and found three handguns during three separate calls for service. In two of the incidents, the person in possession of the firearm was prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm. According to...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup

Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

2 Suspects Arrested after Alleged Assaults of Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputies

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Undersheriff reports 2 suspects are facing multiple charges, including DUI & assault on a peace officer, in 2 separate incidents. The first was shortly after 9:00 Sunday night when deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Walton & Lincoln in Yuba City, to a report of a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was still running. 21-year-old Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr. was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” and “became combative” when approached by deputies. According to The Appeal-Democrat, he kicked and pushed the deputies before being arrested.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA

