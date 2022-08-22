Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
csuchico.edu
University Foundation Board Grant Endowment Awards Across Campus￼
Over $145,000 has been awarded to 18 projects and programs across Chico State to enhance research and mentorship, increase hands-on learning opportunities and support student success through the 2022–23 Governors Awards. The University Foundation Board of Governors recognized the recipients during its General Session this summer. The top proposals...
csuchico.edu
Innovative Program Strives to Protect the Wildlands of the West
If you have ever found yourself in the North State admiring its ancient Valley Oaks, traversing golden hills speckled with native perennials, or standing in the clean streams cutting through its valleys, you have experienced the living results of countless people who have worked to protect, maintain, and preserve this unique landscape.
actionnewsnow.com
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
A man convicted of killing a Glenn County couple in a DUI crash almost thirty years ago has just won his request to be released on parole. For the first time Action News Now is getting reaction from the grandson of the couple that was killed, Doc and Winona Fox.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
kubaradio.com
Four-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Collins Lake, Go Fund Me Link Here
(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s office reports deputies responded to a call from Collins Lake at 5:30 Saturday afternoon, to reports of a 4-year-old girl going missing, last seen next to the western edge by a family member. She was found submerged in water and deputies estimated she had been in it for around half-an-hour before she was found.
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
L.A. Weekly
Celeste Gonzales, Timothy McDaniels, Quincy Lovelace and Christopher Martinez Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 5 [Colusa County, CA]
4 Dead, David McDaniels Injured in Head-On Collision near Fairview Road. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., on Interstate 5 just south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area. For reasons unknown, 24-year-old Gonzalez was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north in the southbound lanes. As a result, she...
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Deadly single-vehicle accident along Willow Glen Road in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said a single-vehicle accident turned deadly in Yuba County. Few details about the crash have been released at this time, but the California Highway Patrol said the accident has temporarily closed Willow Glen Road from Skyview Drive to Brownsville for the investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
krcrtv.com
Chico Police arrest 3 suspects on gun and drug charges
CHICO, Calif. — On Tuesday, Aug. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Chico Police officers located and found three handguns during three separate calls for service. In two of the incidents, the person in possession of the firearm was prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm. According to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
KCRA.com
4-year-old drowns in Collins Lake, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old girl drowned in Collins Lake on Saturday. Deputies said the child went missing around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening when she was last seen near the water. It happened in a public swimming area near the dam....
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 99
GRIDLEY, Calif. - One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after being hit by a car on Highway 99 in Butte County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Gridley, just south of Highway 162. The CHP told Action News Now a passenger on a...
kubaradio.com
2 Suspects Arrested after Alleged Assaults of Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputies
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Undersheriff reports 2 suspects are facing multiple charges, including DUI & assault on a peace officer, in 2 separate incidents. The first was shortly after 9:00 Sunday night when deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Walton & Lincoln in Yuba City, to a report of a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was still running. 21-year-old Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr. was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” and “became combative” when approached by deputies. According to The Appeal-Democrat, he kicked and pushed the deputies before being arrested.
