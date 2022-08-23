Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
WHSV
CSHD and BrightView team up for Narcan education and distribution event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday was all about education and prevention at BrightView in Harrisonburg. It teamed up with the Central Shenandoah Health District to give community members free Narcan training and education. This is part of CSHD REVIVE! program. “We thought what a great way to launch awareness for...
WHSV
New businesses booming is downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Activists push for voting rights weeks before early voting begins
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-term election season is approaching, and as people are urged to “get out to vote” one group of voting rights activist are making sure everyone is eligible first. “Virginia denies individuals or disenfranchises individuals because they make a mistake in life,” Richard Walker, founder...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro making its mark downtown
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning in Waynesboro, kids began leaving their mark downtown. The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking to finish painting the final side of its exterior, but they wanted this wall to be different. “We’ve painted the other three sides of the building, and we’ve...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
WHSV
BrightView addiction treatment center helps those in the Valley with substance use disorder
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - BrightView, an addiction treatment center, has 15 locations around Virginia and noticed a need for services in the Shenandoah Valley. It opened a Harrisonburg location in May and has been helping people work toward their recovery. “There’s been pent-up demand. There’s a lack of resources and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
WHSV
New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
WHSV
H.S. Football Week 1: Virginia Spartans vs. Fishburne Military
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Spartans and Fishburne Military met in week one of the 2022 season. FINAL: Fishburne Military 36, Virginia Spartans 14.
WHSV
JMU volleyball sweeps season opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept its first three games at home to open the 2022 season. On Friday, JMU defeated UAlbany 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17). Junior Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills, while freshman Brenya Reid notched 15 kills. Senior Caroline Dozier recorded 47 assists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, August 28
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, August 28.
WHSV
Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio. Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.
WHSV
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
WHSV
Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Building your savings during inflation is not impossible to do. That’s according to financial planner Dusty Dean with Good Wealth Management in Harrisonburg. He says it takes intentionality and planning to achieve your financial goals. He recommends saving enough money to cover the necessary expenses...
Comments / 0