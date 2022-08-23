ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

CSHD and BrightView team up for Narcan education and distribution event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday was all about education and prevention at BrightView in Harrisonburg. It teamed up with the Central Shenandoah Health District to give community members free Narcan training and education. This is part of CSHD REVIVE! program. “We thought what a great way to launch awareness for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming is downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
Education
WHSV

Activists push for voting rights weeks before early voting begins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-term election season is approaching, and as people are urged to “get out to vote” one group of voting rights activist are making sure everyone is eligible first. “Virginia denies individuals or disenfranchises individuals because they make a mistake in life,” Richard Walker, founder...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro making its mark downtown

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning in Waynesboro, kids began leaving their mark downtown. The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking to finish painting the final side of its exterior, but they wanted this wall to be different. “We’ve painted the other three sides of the building, and we’ve...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball sweeps season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept its first three games at home to open the 2022 season. On Friday, JMU defeated UAlbany 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17). Junior Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills, while freshman Brenya Reid notched 15 kills. Senior Caroline Dozier recorded 47 assists.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio. Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Building your savings during inflation is not impossible to do. That’s according to financial planner Dusty Dean with Good Wealth Management in Harrisonburg. He says it takes intentionality and planning to achieve your financial goals. He recommends saving enough money to cover the necessary expenses...
HARRISONBURG, VA

