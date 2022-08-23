Read full article on original website
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 29-September 4
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday,...
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
South Carolina Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges Following Buchanan County Arrest Thursday
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A Ridgeland, South Carolina man is facing multiple felony charges following a Buchanan County arrest Thursday. Just prior to 6 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old DeAngelo A. Clark on accusatory charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony delivery of an imitation controlled substance, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
45th MU Hundley-Whaley Farm, Field & Family Day Set September 8th
ALBANY, MO – University of Missouri Extension will hold the 45th Annual MU Hundley-Whaley Farm, Field & Family Day on Thursday, September 8th. A tour of the facility will include native warm season grasses and legumes demo; heroes to hives; and managing native forbs and grasses. Workshops will include weathering the storm; healthy eating sneak peak; and farm succession planning.
Chillicothe Man Arrested On Felony Parole Violation Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested on a felony level parole violation warrant Thursday. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chillicothe resident Gonzalo J. Esqueda was arrested at 12:54 P.M. Thursday for a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Board of Probation and Parole District 29 in Sedalia.
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Timothy Price to help with final expenses in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Jamesport Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Minnesota Man Charged With Assault After Release From Jail
BETHANY, MO – A Minnesota resident who was released from jail in Harrison County yesterday landed back in an Iowa jail overnight. Twenty-two year old Baley James Turner was given a 30-day sentence for assault with credit for time served after entering a guilty plea at Harrison County’s Law Day. In that case Turner was accused of assaulting an inmate in the county jail in a dispute over a television remote in July.
Lester “Bud” Cockrum
Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Lathrop Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Yvonne Hynden
Funeral Services for 94 year old Lamoni resident Yvonne Hynden will be held at 10:30am Monday at the Community of Christ Church in Lamoni. Visitation will be held from 3 until 5pm Monday at the Slade O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon. The family will also greet friends at that time. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. More information can be found at www.sladefuneralhome.com.
