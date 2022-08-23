Lester “Bud” Cockrum – age 69 of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Lathrop Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

POLO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO