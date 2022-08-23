Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.

