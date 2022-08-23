ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Amazon Reportedly Isn't Buying EA, Despite Today’s Report

Earlier today, a report suggested that Amazon was set to announce an acquisition of games mega publisher Electronic Arts. However, a subsequent report has swiftly refuted that notion. All of this comes amid previous reports that EA had been exploring the possibility of an acquisition or merger. Following the news of the rumored deal, Amazon's stock briefly rose before settling down again in morning trade.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System

Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warframe Styanax Animated Short

Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Available Now

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is available now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The console just launched today, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. If you're interested in picking it up, you may want to order soon. It's certainly possible that this will sell out quickly like most other special-edition Switch consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide

With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022

Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

How To Play As Sephiroth In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is approaching its fourth season on September 1st. Before the fourth season starts, the game has added an all-new Variant Mode. In the mode, players can play as famous enemies of the Final Fantasy franchise such as Cactuar, Bomb, Slug-Ray, Bahamut, and Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth, the esteemed Solider 1st Class with his iconic Masamune in hand.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Kart: The Agony And The Anguish Of The Blue Shell

Mario Kart is celebrating its 30-year anniversary today, August 27, 2022. Below, we take a look at one of the most controversial power-ups in video games, the infamous Blue Shell. There is no single item in all of video games as hated and feared as Mario Kart's Blue Shell, aka...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games

A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale: Tips, Tricks, And Prep Guide

Pokemon Go’s annual Go Fest event has been bigger than ever in 2022, with three in-person events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, as well as a two-part global event accessible to all players. As the Season of Go comes to a close, the finale of the global event is coming up quickly. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the event and how to make the most of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin

Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer

Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mew, Dodrio, And Scizor Are Coming To Pokemon Unite In September

Pokemon Unite is getting three new champions in September: Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Their release dates will be staggered across the month. Mew will arrive first on September 9, Dodrio on September 14, and Scizor on September 28. Mew is a ranged attacker and has more learnable moves than other...
VIDEO GAMES

