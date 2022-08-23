ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 305 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Autodesk Whale Trades For August 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Autodesk ADSK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS
Benzinga

Looking At Workday's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Pfe#Whales#Open Interest#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pfe Put Sweep Bearish
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plunge After Fed Jolt — Can ETH Merge 'Prevent More Downside?' Analyst Says...

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin continue to bleed after Powell's Jackson Symposium speech. Trader warns that 'global macro trumps crypto macro' as ETH merge nears. The global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 2.4% lower to $944.4 billion on Sunday evening, below the psychologically important $1 trillion mark. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
WWD

An Autumn of Activism Awaits European Luxury, Consumer Giants

LONDON — “Nothing happens, and nothing happens, and then everything happens,” wrote Fay Weldon. She wasn’t referring to the world of finance, but those words capture the surge in corporate activism that’s set to intensify this fall at two of Europe’s most high-profile groups.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Blink And Could Bed Bath & Beyond Go Bankrupt?

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a second week of losses for Wall Street, as all three major indexes fell following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The Dow fell by 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy