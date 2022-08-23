Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature rejects addition of cannabis to non-smoking policy
The Cortland County Legislature rejected two resolutions that would add cannabis to the list of substances in the county’s non-smoking policy at Thursday’s meeting. The first resolution would outlaw employees driving county vehicles from consuming cannabis products two hours prior to their scheduled work time or during work hours. The current county policy outlaws other substances like alcohol and this resolution would simply add the phrase “including but not limited to cannabis,” to the legal wording. Similarly, possession of intoxicants in county vehicles “including but not limited to cannabis” would be prohibited under this resolution.
cortlandvoice.com
County Redistricting Commission Reloads Ahead of Map Deadline
Members of Cortland County’s Redistricting Commission resumed talks during a meeting on Wednesday, following a failed vote on a new legislative map for the county. Commission members brought up the possibility of bringing in more legislators to the commission, as well as a representative from the town of Cortlandville.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Sunday, August 28
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Temperatures will make a big jump today from a cool start to a warm afternoon. Driving this will be an area of high pressure that will scoot off to the...
cortlandvoice.com
The Cortland Voice to Host County High School Varsity Sports Media Day this Weekend (Fall 2022)
The Cortland Voice will be holding its Cortland County High School Media Day August 28th, 2022 at TC3’s Extension Center on Main Street in Cortland. We will be doing media days for each high school sport season starting this fall. The Title sponsor of this season's media day is Visions Federal Credit Union.
Comments / 0