Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a second week of losses for Wall Street, as all three major indexes fell following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The Dow fell by 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 3% for the week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO