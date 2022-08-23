Read full article on original website
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Now That Tesla Stock Has Split, How Have Wall Street Analysts Adjusted Their Price Targets?
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis last week. How Did Split Treat Tesla? Unlike the past split implemented two years ago, the stock did not experience any strength in the first session following the split. This is despite the stock coming into the 2022 split with marked weakness.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plunge After Fed Jolt — Can ETH Merge 'Prevent More Downside?' Analyst Says...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin continue to bleed after Powell's Jackson Symposium speech. Trader warns that 'global macro trumps crypto macro' as ETH merge nears. The global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 2.4% lower to $944.4 billion on Sunday evening, below the psychologically important $1 trillion mark. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 305 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Blink And Could Bed Bath & Beyond Go Bankrupt?
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a second week of losses for Wall Street, as all three major indexes fell following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The Dow fell by 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 3% for the week.
Much Wow: Dogecoin Could Be A Good Boy At Supermarkets With Coinstar ATM Deal
Several popular cryptocurrencies are being added to more ATMs around the country. Here are the details about these cryptocurrencies and where to find them. What Happened: More than 10,000 ATMs across the U.S. will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency with cash via crypto onboarding service Coinme partnering with Coinstar, as reported by Decrypt.
Looking At Workday's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Autodesk Whale Trades For August 26
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Autodesk ADSK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
IPO Previews For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade. With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
